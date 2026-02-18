Nigeria: In Adamawa, Tinubu Assures of Sustenance of Ongoing Economic Reforms for Benefit of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration will sustain the ongoing economic reforms for the benefit of Nigerians.

Tinubu, who spoke in Yola on a one-day official visit to Adamawa State, said the reforms came with a greater focus on the inclusion of citizens and their empowerment to achieve more prosperity.

The president expressed delight that the reforms were steadily yielding results across the country, with major transformations in many states, particularly in education, health, and infrastructure. He praised Governor Umari Fintiri for delivering excellent service to the people.

Tinubu stated, "That is the consequence of working together, and we will achieve more macroeconomic successes. We will achieve more for this country. We are investing heavily in agriculture and human capital development. We must be able to feed ourselves, feed the country.

"While we continue to encourage our governors, I must say, the solidarity that exists between the federal government and sub-nationals is extremely encouraging. Things that I don't have to remind you, you'll do it, you are carrying the people along. Please, continue to do so."

Tinubu stated that the repositioning of the economy through the right policies enabled greater allocations to the states to carry out major projects that directly impacted people's livelihoods.

He commended Fintiri for effectively utilising the allocations for the benefit of the people through the construction of roads and educational institutions.

The president stated, "You're reflecting the true commitment of a government of the people, by the people and for the people. You're truly a reflection of who we are as a people united to achieve for our great nation.

"Umaru Fintiri, I've seen a tremendous amount of renewal, commitment from you in investments in the education of our children, and I commend your vision and commitment to the development of Adamawa State."

While hailing the governor for delivering tangible and socio-economically impactful projects, Tinubu said an eight-lane road and an underpass that will ease mobility and stimulate commerce, and the modern high court built by the government will strengthen the administration of justice.

The president urged state governments to channel more resources into the fight against poverty, particularly in improving the quality of education for children.

He thanked the traditional rulers for keeping the people working together for harmony and peace.

Tinubu said, "To all the title chiefs, to the traditional leaders, to religious faith leaders, thank you for keeping the peace, working together for Adamawa, working in harmony with one another, encouraging the spirit of togetherness.

"It is not easy to endure macroeconomic changes and the dynamics in our politics, but I thank all of you."

Tinubu praised National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for providing strong leadership.

He stated, "National Security Adviser, the son of the soil, Nuhudeen Ribadu, I must say it clearly here that you're doing an excellent job, and we are seeing the result. With you, we will defeat the bandits and terrorists. You're a good National Security Adviser; honest, bold, courageous and committed to the job."

Earlier, Fintiri thanked the president for accepting the invitation to come to the state and commission projects.

He said, "We are honoured to receive you on your first visit, and we appreciate the privilege of having you here today to commission a few of our projects, which include a model school - one of the 21 model schools built across 21 local government areas of the state. This project cost us N24.8 billion.

"The expanded Galadima Aminu with overhead bridge, underpass, and dualised Gimba road, which was already reinforced with concrete water drains on both sides, cost N15.6 billion. The expanded and remodelled state High Court Complex A and D costs N5.5 billion, and the newly constructed office complex here in the Government House costs us N6.3 billion, respectively."

The governor commended the president's laudable reforms, assuring him of the state's and the indigenes' support.