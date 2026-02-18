Nigeria: NCDC Issues Advisory As Lassa Fever Kills 2 Health Workers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has raised alarm over spike in Lassa Fever infection of health care workers across the country.

In its latest Lassa Fever disease epidemic update, issued by the Corporate Communications Division, the Centre said that 15 cases were confirmed while 2 deaths were recorded in week 7.

Following the reported spike in spread of Lassa Fever infection NCDC has issued a public health Advisory to all healthcare workers as part of the intensified national response efforts during the Lassa fever peak transmission season.

The statement said, "following the recent increase in the infection of health care workers across the country in the affected states, 15 confirmed cases and 2 deaths recorded as of Epi week 7".

The NCDC advisory highlighted current situation of the spread of the disease among health care workers

It also gave the standard precautions to prevent health workers from contracting the virus

NCDC advised that after contact with body fluids, the following precautionary measures should be taken, they include; ensuring hand hygiene before and after every patient contact, environmental cleaning and disinfection, use of alcohol-based hand rub when hands are not visibly soiled.

It also said that there should be appropriate use of PPE based on risk such as washing of hands with soap and running water after removing gloves.

In addition, before and after patient contact healthcare workers must ensure proper waste management, safe injection and specimen handling.

According to NCDC, hospitals should ensure that hand hygiene stations are available at all points of care.

"We urge all health workers to strictly adhere to IPC practices, promptly reporting suspected cases or exposures, and ensuring early isolation and referral to protect themselves, their colleagues, and their patients from Lassa fever transmission," it said.