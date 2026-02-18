Nigeria: Super Eagles Defender Returns to PSL, Joins Stellenbosch in Relegation Fight

Stellenbosch confirmed the arrival of the 28-year-old centerback on Tuesday

Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah has taken a decisive step in his career, sealing a move to South Africa-based Stellenbosch FC until the end of the season, with an option to extend for a further year.

Stellenbosch confirmed the arrival of the 28-year-old centerback on Tuesday, a signing that brings immediate experience and much-needed steel to their backline as the season reaches a critical phase.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Stellenbosch FC is delighted to announce that the Club has acquired the services of defender Olisa Ndah (28)," the club said in an official statement.

Ndah joins on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Orlando Pirates, where he spent four-and-a-half seasons and established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the league during his early years at the club.

"Olisa is a player with proven quality and experience at the highest level, and we are pleased to welcome him to Stellenbosch FC," CEO Rob Benadie said.

"We are deliberate in our recruitment strategy to ensure that every signing complements the group, and having had the chance to assess him closely, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad."

Background and Context

Ndah's move represents a familiar return to the Premier Soccer League, where he was once regarded as one of the most consistent defenders in the division. Strong in duels, calm in possession, and tactically disciplined, the Nigerian quickly became a fan favourite at Orlando Pirates before recurring injuries curtailed his momentum and limited his appearances in recent seasons.

After his contract expired, Ndah penned an emotional farewell message to Pirates' fans, management, and teammates, bringing an end to a chapter that included domestic title challenges and continental football.

At Stellenbosch, he becomes the fourth Nigerian to don the Maroons' colours, joining Ibraheem Jabaar and Kazie Enyinnaya, while following in the footsteps of former striker Stanley Dimgba.

Ndah will wear the No. 99 jersey and could make his debut as early as Wednesday evening when Stellenbosch face Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Link to post on X:

What's at stake?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stellenbosch, under head coach Gavin Hunt, are banking heavily on Ndah's league experience and leadership to stabilise a defence under pressure, as the club battles to steer clear of relegation.

Following their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup over the weekend after failing to progress beyond the group stage, Stellenbosch will now channel their full focus into the domestic league run-in and the Nedbank Cup.

For Ndah, this is more than a short-term deal; it is a chance to reset, reassert his quality, and remind the PSL why he was once considered among its elite defenders.