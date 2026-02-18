Nigeria: Ex-Immigration Boss Babandede Joins APC, Declares Senate Bid

Following his registration, Mr Babandede formally declared his intention to run for the Senate from the Jigawa Northeast District in 2027.

Former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, officially registered his membership with the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Following his registration, Mr Babandede formally declared his intention to contest the senatorial seat for the Jigawa North East zone in the 2027 general elections.

Since Mr Babandede left office in September 2021, political analysts had linked him to the Jigawa governorship.

Addressing the speculation, he told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday over the phone that his supporters urged him to run for governor in 2023. But he said he is satisfied with the current leadership in the state and has therefore opted to run for the Senate.

"The state was fortunate to elect Governor Umar Namadi in 2023. With the performance of the governor, he has the mandate for an additional four years should he choose to recontest, I will not be seeking the governorship in 2027," Mr Babandede clarified.

He further noted that his formal registration on Sunday was a mere formality; he had been an active member of the APC, having campaigned for both Governor Namadi and President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

Moving beyond 'Stomach Infrastructure'

Mr Babandede stated that his decision to run for the Senate stems from a widespread appeal by the people of Jigawa Northeast district. Outlining his leadership capacity, he promised to redefine the role of a lawmaker in the district.

He said he intends to be different by focusing on the core legislative duties of law-making and protecting the fundamental rights of constituents.

He also pledged to establish a synergy between the legislature, the state government, and the federal government to avoid the duplication of projects.

Promising to move away from the tradition of distributing "sugar and consumables" as constituency projects, Mr Babandede said he would prioritise the building of institutions and strengthening the educational capacity of the populace to ensure a productive generation.

To ensure his interventions are impactful, Mr Babandede said he had got a group with deep local knowledge of the zone to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment in the district.

He pledged to utilise this data to work alongside the government to address the specific, high-priority needs of his people.

Profile and records of service

Mr Babandede was born in 1963 in Jigawa State. As the comptroller-general of the NIS, his tenure is widely recognised for ushering in a digital revolution within the agency.

Mr Babandede holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Islamic Studies. After specialisation in the security sector, he obtained a Master's degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Before reaching the pinnacle of his career, Mr Babandede served as the Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) in charge of Operations and Passports.

On 15 May 2016, he was appointed by the late President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed Martin Kure Abeshi as the Comptroller General of Immigration.

Upon his retirement in 2021, Mr Babandede concluded 36 years of service, cementing his legacy as the longest-serving top officer in the history of the NIS.

As the CGI, Mr Babandede acted as a catalyst for modernisation. His administration was characterised by several landmark initiatives: He pioneered the transition to paperless administration and digitised passport operations to increase transparency and efficiency.

He successfully decentralised the passport issuance process, making the service more accessible to Nigerians nationwide.

He was instrumental in introducing the acclaimed Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) policy, which significantly improved Nigeria's "Ease of Doing Business" rating and facilitated foreign investment.

In recognition of his contributions to national security and public administration, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2014.

A valedictory session was held in his honour on 10 September 2021. The event was attended by high-ranking dignitaries, including the then Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru, and the Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubakar-Maje.