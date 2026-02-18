Kenya: President Ruto, Kenyatta Mourn Death of U.S. Civil Rights Icon Rev. Jesse Jackson

Nairobi — President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta have joined world leaders in mourning the death of renowned United States civil rights leader the Hon. Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

The two leaders paid glowing tribute to his lifelong fight for justice, equality, and human dignity.

In a condolence message, President Ruto described Rev. Jackson as a steadfast global voice for justice and moral leadership whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

"We mourn the passing of Jesse Jackson, a steadfast voice for justice and human dignity. Across decades of public life, he challenged the global community to expand opportunity and confront inequality, with courage and moral clarity," President Ruto said.

"He devoted his life to lifting others; organizing, advocating, and building bridges. His legacy will endure in the causes he advanced and the lives he changed."

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta also issued a statement mourning the civil rights icon, describing him as a towering figure in the global struggle for justice, equality, and democratic freedoms.

Kenyatta praised Rev. Jackson's lifelong commitment to advancing civil rights in the United States and beyond, noting that his activism, moral courage, and advocacy for marginalized communities left an indelible mark on global human rights movements.

Rev. Jackson, the founder of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, emerged as one of the most influential leaders of the American civil rights movement, working alongside figures such as Martin Luther King Jr.

Over decades, he championed voting rights, economic justice, and social inclusion, earning international recognition for his advocacy and diplomatic engagement.

Kenyatta recalled Rev. Jackson's longstanding ties with Kenya and the African continent, highlighting his presence during Kenya's transition in 2013, when he attended the inauguration of President Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium.

The former Head of State noted that Rev. Jackson's participation in the 2013 ceremony symbolized solidarity, democratic partnership, and shared aspirations for inclusive governance, underscoring the deep bonds between Kenya and the United States and his personal commitment to strengthening relations with Africa.

"As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life dedicated to justice, equality, and the empowerment of the downtrodden," Kenyatta said, adding that Rev. Jackson's legacy would continue to inspire future generations of leaders across the world.

Rev. Jackson's influence extended far beyond American borders through international peace missions, advocacy efforts, and bridge-building across communities and nations.

His life's work remains a testament to the enduring power of moral leadership and principled activism.

Kenyatta also conveyed his condolences to Rev. Jackson's family, including his wife Jacqueline and their children, the American people, and the global civil rights community, noting that his legacy will remain a defining chapter in the history of democratic progress worldwide.

Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson is remembered as a tireless advocate for justice whose voice resonated across continents and whose impact will continue to shape global movements for equality and human dignity.