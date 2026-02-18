Liberia: Civil Rights Icon Jesse Jackson Dies At 84, Leaves Enduring Legacy of Justice and Political Trailblazing

Monrovia — The Reverend Jesse Jackson, a towering force in the American civil rights movement who rose from close ally of Martin Luther King Jr. to become a two-time U.S. presidential candidate and international mediator, has died at the age of 84.

His family announced his passing Tuesday, honoring what they described as his "unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love," and celebrating a life that reshaped American politics and amplified the voices of the marginalized.

From King's Protégé to National Leader

Jackson emerged on the national stage in the 1960s as a trusted lieutenant in King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference, playing a prominent role in the struggle against racial segregation and economic injustice.

He was in Memphis in April 1968 when King was assassinated -- a defining moment that propelled him into a broader leadership role within the movement.

Determined to carry forward King's vision, Jackson founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), advocating for economic empowerment, corporate accountability, and educational opportunity for Black Americans and other marginalized communities. He later established the National Rainbow Coalition, which merged with Operation PUSH in 1996 to broaden its social justice platform.

Breaking Barriers in Presidential Politics

Jackson's historic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 shattered racial barriers in American politics. Though he did not secure the Democratic nomination, his campaigns mobilized millions of new voters and demonstrated that a Black candidate could compete seriously on a national stage.

At the 1988 Democratic National Convention, Jackson delivered one of the most memorable speeches in modern American political history. Calling for unity across racial and ideological divides, he urged Democrats to seek "common ground" and famously declared, "It takes two wings to fly."

Political analysts widely credit his campaigns with helping pave the way for the eventual election of Barack Obama two decades later.

Global Mediator and Advocate

Beyond domestic politics, Jackson carved out a role as an international envoy. He negotiated the release of American detainees in Syria and Iraq and was a vocal advocate for sanctions and global pressure against apartheid in South Africa. His diplomatic interventions often placed him at the center of complex geopolitical disputes, earning both praise and criticism.

A Complex but Enduring Legacy

In his later years, Jackson battled Parkinson's disease while remaining active in public life. Though his career was not without controversy, he maintained a steadfast commitment to what he often called "the desperate and the disinherited."

Tributes poured in from political leaders, civil rights organizations, and activists across the world, many describing him as a bridge between the civil rights era of the 1960s and the more diverse political landscape of modern America.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson's life spanned decades of protest, policy battles, and political transformation -- a journey defined by resilience, moral conviction, and an unrelenting push toward what he believed was a more just and inclusive society.