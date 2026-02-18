Nigeria: UN Security Council Condemns Kwara Terror Attack

The Council "reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

The UN Security Council has condemned in the strongest terms the "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attacks on Kwara, in which more than 160 people reportedly lost their lives.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to "hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The attacks on the Nuku and Woro communities on 3 February also led to the abduction of scores of women and children and the destruction of property.

The Council, in a statement in New York, "reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security".

The members of the Security Council urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Nigeria in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whoever."

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law.

These include international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law, and threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Nigeria.

They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, as well as the safe return of those abducted.

(NAN)