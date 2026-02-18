Nigeria: Tinubu Tasks Traditional, Religious Leaders On Fight Against Preventable Diseases

President Tinubu urged the traditional rulers to monitor the functionality of primary healthcare facilities in their communities and promptly report gaps for action.

President Bola Tinubu has urged traditional and religious leaders to take greater responsibility in the fight against preventable diseases, saying that improving th well-being of Nigerians remains a collective duty.

President Tinubu made the call on Tuesday while addressing the National Summit of Traditional and Religious Leaders on Health and Well-being, held at the State House, Abuja.

"The war against preventable diseases is the responsibility of all of us, and I'm here as a leader to respectfully say that the responsibility is also yours as traditional rulers."

The president described the gathering as an intergenerational and interfaith meeting of wisdom, faith and courage.

"Today in this hall, we have an intergenerational, institutional, and interfaith gathering, a meeting of wisdom, faith, courage, and the commitment to the health of Nigerians," he said.

President Tinubu thanked the leaders for their commitment to improving the quality of life of Nigerians in their domains.

"It is a great honour for me to have listened to you carefully, making this commitment to improve the quality of health of Nigerians in your domains," the president said.

He said health sector reforms could not succeed without the active involvement of leaders as trusted voices, linking government and communities.

"No health reform in Nigeria can succeed without you. Your trusted voices are bridging the gap between government and the people."

The president recalled the expansion of the Universal Health Coverage Compact to include traditional and religious leaders, civil society and the private sector.

President Tinubu said maternal and newborn health, immunisation and outbreak response, nutrition and food security remained priorities requiring grassroots support.

"Communities listened to you before they listened to the government," he said.

The president urged traditional rulers to monitor the functionality of primary healthcare facilities in their communities and promptly report gaps for action.

"Check the wards in your area, send a message out there to look at the neighbourhood and health facilities, and if they don't exist, write to the local government area, state government and the federal government. We will respond," the president said.

He highlighted the National Health Fellowship Programme, which deployed young Nigerians to all 774 local government areas nationwide to strengthen service delivery and reduce maternal and child deaths.

"In 2025, we introduced the National Health Fellowship Programme, selecting the brightest young Nigerians from all 774 local government areas," he said.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transparency and inclusive development, and urged sustained partnership to build a healthier, more united and prosperous Nigeria.

(NAN)