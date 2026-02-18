Nigeria: War Against Diseases Is Everyone's Responsibility, Tinubu Tells Traditional Rulers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that combating preventable diseases is a collective responsibility, urging traditional rulers and youths to take active roles in improving health outcomes in their communities.

Speaking at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health 2026, the president said his administration is rebuilding trust in the health sector through transparency and decisive action.

He stressed that the engagement of traditional and religious leaders is central to the success of the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, particularly in reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

"The war against preventable diseases is the responsibility of all of us," he said, calling for stronger partnerships to enhance primary healthcare services nationwide.

Tinubu noted that the summit marked the foundation of a new national alliance for health and emphasised collaboration with state governors, local government chairmen and other stakeholders to improve the functionality of primary health centres.

He also commended Nigerian youths for their optimism and resilience, assuring that ongoing economic reforms are yielding positive macroeconomic results.

According to him, challenges such as banditry and terrorism will be overcome through sustained cooperation and partnerships.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu announced plans to launch the National Community Food Bank programme in April to tackle child malnutrition.

The initiative will operate through primary health centres to identify vulnerable families with children under six, provide nutrition counselling and issue food vouchers redeemable for locally produced foods.

She said the programme would be funded through a trust fund supported by private sector partners and well-meaning Nigerians, with oversight by credible individuals to ensure accountability.

The First Lady added that her office would collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, the Bank of Industry and the Bank of Agriculture to drive implementation nationwide.