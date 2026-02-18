Nigeria Commits to Deepening Relations With Iran

18 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"Nigeria is interested in translating political goodwill into tangible outcomes through structured mechanisms, such as the Joint Nigeria-Iran Commission."

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has reaffirmed that Nigeria will maintain a diplomatic posture aimed at strengthening its longstanding cordial relations with Iran, established in 1973.

Ms Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed this during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting dwelt on providing an opportunity for both countries to review the status of the bilateral relations between them and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.

She acknowledged the importance of full diplomatic representation in both capitals and expressed optimism on the early posting of Nigeria's Ambassador to Tehran.

"Also is the commitment to constructive engagement, South-South cooperation, and continued collaboration within multilateral fora," she said.

Responding, Mr Raja conveyed warm greetings from the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs and reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to deepening ties with Abuja.

He emphasised Nigeria's strategic importance within Iran's Africa policy, particularly in the West African sub-region and the urgency of restoring full diplomatic representation in both capitals.

The envoy also spoke of the need for early deployment of Nigeria's Ambassador to Tehran, saying ambassadorial presence is crucial for advancing mutual interests.

He called for the convention of the 7th Session of the Nigeria-Iran Joint Commission in Abuja and the activation of a Political Consultation mechanism, to enhance regular exchanges at the senior official level.

Discussions also focused on expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, education, and infrastructure.

He highlighted opportunities for such collaboration in terms of healthcare, particularly in cancer treatment services, as well as in scholarship programmes for Nigerian students.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

