South Africa: Statement of Condolences By the Presiding Officers of Parliament On the Passing of Rev Jesse Jackson

17 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament's Presiding Officers express their heartfelt condolences on the passing of Rev Jesse Jackson, a distinguished civil rights leader, global advocate for justice, and a steadfast voice for equality and human dignity.

Rev Jackson's lifelong commitment to advancing civil rights, social justice and economic inclusion inspired millions across the world and resonated deeply with South Africa's own struggle for freedom and equality. His unwavering advocacy for peace, dialogue and human rights contributed to the global movement against discrimination and oppression, and bonds of solidarity among nations striving for justice.

South Africa remembers with appreciation Rev Jackson's consistent support for the anti-apartheid struggle and his efforts to promote international awareness of the injustices faced by oppressed communities. His legacy serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of principled leadership, courage and compassion in advancing democratic values.

On behalf of the people of South Africa and Parliament, the Presiding Officers extend sincere sympathies to his family, loved ones, colleagues and all those whose lives were touched by his leadership and service.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his enduring legacy continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of justice, equality and human dignity.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.