Africa: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mourns the Passing of Hon. Rev Jesse Jackson

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has joined leaders across the world in mourning the passing of the Hon. Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, who died at the age of 84. He described him as a towering figure whose life's work resonated profoundly with Africa's historic and ongoing struggles for justice, dignity, equality, and liberation.

The Chairperson underscored that Rev. Jackson's decades-long advocacy for civil rights, economic justice, and political inclusion closely aligned with the African Union's mandate to promote human rights, combat racial discrimination, and advance the global African agenda -- including the recognition of the African diaspora as the continent's Sixth Region.

As founder of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and a close associate of leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jackson stood at the forefront of the struggle against systemic racism and injustice. His activism echoed the spirit of Africa's anti-colonial and anti-apartheid movements and reinforced the global fight against racial oppression in all its manifestations.

Rev. Jackson long promoted a strong, interconnected relationship between African Americans and the African continent. He famously popularized the term "African American" in the 1980s, helping to affirm identity, heritage, and historical consciousness among people of African descent. He consistently viewed the diaspora not only as a cultural community, but as a vital economic and political partner for Africa's development and global influence. In his words and actions, the Atlantic Ocean was not a divide but a bridge -- connecting peoples bound by history, resilience, and shared aspirations. He advocated moving beyond a legacy of neglect toward mutually beneficial engagement between Africa and its diaspora.

The Chairperson further noted that Rev. Jackson expressed enduring solidarity with African liberation movements and lent moral support to the struggle against apartheid, contributing to the broader international mobilization that dismantled institutionalized racial segregation in Southern Africa. His calls for fairness in global governance, inclusive economic systems, and restorative justice resonate strongly with the African Union's contemporary priorities, including reparative justice for the historical injustices of slavery, colonialism, and apartheid.

"Rev. Jesse Jackson's life reflected the inseparable bond between Africa and its diaspora," the Chairperson stated. "His unwavering commitment to justice and human dignity strengthened the Pan-African vision and advanced the shared quest for decolonisation, equality, and reparation."

The Chairperson conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Rev. Jackson's wife, Jacqueline, his family, the Government and people of the United States of America, and the global civil rights community. He affirmed that Rev. Jackson's legacy will endure as part of the collective history of resistance, solidarity, and the continuing realization of Africa's unity and global destiny.