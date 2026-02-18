Ghana: Court Orders Businessman to Pay Gh¢200,000...for Breach of Marriage Promise

A CIRCUIT Court in Accra has ordered a businessman, Vince Kontoh, to pay GH¢200,000 to his former fiancée, Ernestina Torgbor, as compensation for breach of promise to marry.

The ruling followed an action by Mr Kontoh, who sought an order to eject Ms Torgbor from a two-bedroom apartment at Nortey Loop, East Legon, after their relationship of several years broke down. Ms Torgbor filed a counterclaim, which the court upheld.

Justice Sedinam Awo Kwadam, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court judge, dismissed the plaintiff's claim in its entirety and entered judgment for the defendant on her counterclaim.

The court awarded GH¢200,000 to Ms Torgbor, made up of GH¢50,000 as general damages and GH¢150,000 as compensation for breach of promise to marry.

The amount is to attract interest at the prevailing commercial bank rate from February 16, 2026, until final payment.

Justice Kwadam further declared that the defendant had a beneficial interest in the two-bedroom apartment she currently occupied, arising by way of a constructive trust, and directed the parties to take steps to regularise her interest in the property.

The court also ruled that Ms Torgbor should continue to use a Toyota RAV4 vehicle and an industrial blender, as the plaintiff did not lay claim to them.

Costs of GH¢20,000 were awarded against the plaintiff.

The facts before the court indicated that the parties were in a relationship for about 11 years, from 2013 to 2024.

During that period, Ms Torgbor supervised the construction of a six-unit apartment building owned by Mr Kontoh while he lived abroad.

The court found that the businessman's actions, including presenting himself as an in-law at the defendant's father's funeral and giving her a ring amounted to a clear promise to marry, and that the termination of the relationship constituted a breach.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

