Nigeria: Ramadan - Akpabio Urges Muslims to Pray for Peace, Practise Compassion

18 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has called on Muslims to use the period to pray for peace in Nigeria and the world.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio urged the faithful to embrace the spiritual significance of Ramadan by practising compassion, fostering understanding and promoting unity.

"As the Muslim community prepares to observe the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to all Muslims in Nigeria and around the world," the message read.

"I urge the Muslim ummah to use this sacred period as a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and renewal. Let this occasion strengthen your faith, encourage acts of kindness, and promote peace and understanding.

"May this Ramadan bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to your families and to Nigeria at large. I wish you a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling Ramadan, and may your fasting, prayers, and good deeds be accepted by Allah. "Happy Ramadan to all Muslims, and may Allah bless us all."

