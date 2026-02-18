Liberia: Press Secretary Breaks Ranks With Justice Ministry

A rare and delicate institutional tension could be emerging within the Liberian government after the Presidential Press Secretary publicly questioned the Ministry of Justice's decision to halt the activities of the so-called "National Fula Security of Liberia (NFSL)."

In a detailed commentary titled "Releasing the Accelerator a Bit: The Fulani Security Saga," Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, who serves as Press Secretary to President Joseph Boakai, described the group as largely misunderstood and community oriented. Her position stands in sharp contrast to the firm prohibition issued by the Ministry of Justice, which ordered the "immediate cessation and desistance" of the group's activities.

Following viral videos showing uniformed men in formation under the NFSL banner, the Ministry of Justice moved swiftly, declaring that, "National security, law enforcement, and public order are constitutional responsibilities of legally established state institutions. These responsibilities cannot and will not be delegated, assumed, or appropriated by private groups operating outside the framework of the law."

The Liberia National Police clarified it had neither authorized nor formally engaged the group.

The government's rationale is anchored in constitutional principles. Article 85 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia vests executive power in the President and, by extension, the executive branch institutions charged with maintaining security. The longstanding doctrine underpinning such provisions is that the state retains a monopoly over the legitimate use of force.

In a post-conflict society like Liberia -- where factional militias once fragmented national authority -- the optics of any ethnically branded "security" formation are particularly sensitive.

In her commentary, Fofana emphasized that the NFSL did not "emerge overnight," asserting that the group has existed for years and primarily operates during major Islamic gatherings such as Ramadan prayers, Eid celebrations, and visits by international scholars like Mufti Menk.

She argued, "Before judgment, facts must come before fear."

She described instances in 2018 and November 2024 where the group allegedly coordinated crowd control during large religious events, preventing stampedes and assisting police officers. According to her, there is "no record of armed activity, no documented rebel affiliation, no history of political violence."

Rather than disbandment, she proposed registration, legal regulation, structured training, and possible renaming to avoid perceptions of militarism.

Her concluding caution invoked the famous warning by Martin Niemoller about silence in the face of injustice -- suggesting that she needed to speak out because she could be the next one day.

Can "Personal Opinion" Be Separate?

Fofana's article carried a disclaimer stating it was a "personal opinion" that "does not reflect my office or portfolio." But this raises a fundamental question in constitutional governance--can a top government official meaningfully separate "personal opinion" from public office when commenting on matters of national security?

Constitutional scholars note that senior executive officials occupy positions where public perception cannot easily distinguish between personal and official speech.

Several legal and ethical principles are relevant in dissecting this:

Doctrine of Official Capacity -- Under administrative law principles widely applied in constitutional democracies, statements made by high-ranking executive officials on matters within their portfolio are presumed to reflect institutional posture unless expressly repudiated by the state.

As Press Secretary -- the President's chief spokesperson -- Fofana's core function is communication of executive policy. When she speaks publicly on a national security controversy, separation between "private" and "official" becomes blurred.

There is also the Executive Law (Title 12 of the Liberian Code of Laws Revised), which establishes that executive branch officials act as agents of the president in the execution of their duties. While it does not explicitly bar personal commentary, it binds officials to uphold and defend government policy and the Constitution.

Publicly contradicting a formal Justice Ministry directive could raise questions about coherence within the executive branch.

And lastly is the Code of Conduct for Public Officials (2014), which requires public officials to avoid actions that may undermine public confidence in government; ensure that private conduct does not conflict with official responsibilities; and uphold collective responsibility within the executive.

Many argue that when a senior official publicly disputes a national security determination made by the Justice Ministry, the line between civic participation and institutional contradiction becomes legally delicate.

Social Media Backlash

If Fofana's intervention was meant to calm tensions, the public reaction demonstrated just how polarized the issue has become.

A popular social media commentator, Dominic J. Musa, responded sharply to her post, questioning both her motives and her continued suitability for office.

"Kula V. Fofana, the disclaimer part wasn't even necessary. Even before coming to the defense of your Fulani family, we all knew what side you would have taken. It's better for me to be called a xenophobic person today for defending my country and its people than for my entire generation to be wiped out by your terrorist Fulani people. We are not doing that here with your people."

Musa went further, suggesting that her criticism of the Justice Ministry amounted to disloyalty, "The fact that you even used the government's WiFi to condemn the very government that puts bread on your and your family's table - you should not be occupying that position."

He linked his concerns to regional instability, "Considering all of what is happening in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, isn't that even enough reason for us to sound the alarm whenever we notice suspicious movements by your terrorist group?"

Musa concluded by calling for her resignation, "Being a senior member of the government who serves in a sensitive position and at the same time condemning the very government's action against an unlawful group shows the lack of coordination in administration. Madam Press Secretary, I think it will be a good idea to resign your position... We will not compromise our safety because we want to be seen as tolerant."

His final remark -- "Fula isn't part of our 16 tribes and they will never be!" -- ignited further debate, with critics accusing him of ethnic exclusionism while supporters framed his comments as a national security warning.

Like Musa, many Liberians also condemned the Press Secretary's stance on the saga, with many calling on her to resign from the government.

"You can't be a key person in the government and be stabbing the same government in the back," one social media commentator noted. "The government has already made it clear that the group is illegal. What is it that you want to prove, Madame?"

The exchange underscores how quickly institutional disagreements can morph into identity-driven public battles in the country's highly charged digital space.

Across Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, community defense groups have at times evolved into destabilizing armed actors. Security experts caution that even initially benign formations can be infiltrated or politicized.

A senior government official noted, "Prevention is always cheaper than dismantling an entrenched network."

Liberia's civil war history reinforces that caution. Ethnic branding in security matters triggers historical memory.

Institutional Coherence at Stake

Perhaps the most significant implication is not whether NFSL was dangerous, but whether executive coherence is being tested.

In constitutional governance, public disagreements within the executive branch -- especially on national security -- can create uncertainty among citizens and foreign observers.

Does Fofana's commentary represent an internal policy debate expressed publicly? A signal of executive division? Or an exercise of free speech by a citizen who happens to hold office?

According to political science, senior officials do not shed constitutional protections as private citizens -- but neither can they compartmentalize public trust.

Many are now demanding a formal clarification from the Presidency on whether Fofana's view aligns with or diverges from official policy, warning that continued public contradiction could deepen polarization and test the administration's internal cohesion at a moment when national unity is most fragile.