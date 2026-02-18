Liberia: MOA Partners With Universities to Attract More Youths

In a move aimed at still tackling food insecurity and youth unemployment particularly in the agricultural sector, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has launched a university-led mechanized farming initiative that could reshape the country's agricultural landscape if effectively implemented.

The MoA, under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eight higher education institutions, committing a minimum of US$114,000 to each. The Ministry will also provide farm tractors, power tillers, improved seeds, and other essential inputs to establish and promote farm mechanization.

The participating institutions include African Methodist Episcopal University, Grand Bassa University, Stella Maris Polytechnic University, Bomi Community College, Lofa County University, Bong County University, Nimba University, and Cuttington University.

The agriculture sector employs a majority of the rural population, yet productivity remains low due to limited mechanization, subsistence farming practices, and inadequate value chain development. Despite agriculture's centrality to the economy, the country continues to face food scarcity and high import dependence.

Minister Nuetah framed the initiative as both an educational reform and an economic intervention.

"The future of agriculture lies in the hands of our young people who are today being trained at our higher learning institutions," he said during the signing ceremony. "If we cultivate in them a passion for agriculture through practical exposure, innovation, and mechanization, then we secure the future of the sector."

By mandating each institution to develop and sustain at least ten hectares of agricultural production, the program seeks to close the long-standing gap between classroom instruction and practical application. Students will not only study agronomy and agribusiness in lecture halls but also manage demonstration farms equipped with modern machinery.

"There is no way to build a younger agriculture sector without mechanization," Minister Nuetah emphasized. "Students must be able to practice what they learn. When agriculture becomes practical and productive, young people begin to see it as a viable business opportunity."

If properly managed, the initiative could significantly enhance agricultural productivity in several ways.

First, mechanization increases efficiency. The introduction of tractors and power tillers allows for faster land preparation, improved planting schedules, and potentially higher yields per hectare. In a country where much farming is still manual and rain-dependent, mechanized systems could reduce labor bottlenecks and post-harvest losses.

Second, demonstration farms linked to universities create localized centers of innovation. Through collaboration with research partners such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, students and faculty will gain access to improved seed varieties, climate-smart techniques, and scientific research that can be transferred to surrounding farming communities.

This technology transfer component is critical. The country's agricultural challenges are not merely about land availability but about productivity per acre. Integrating research, mechanization, and entrepreneurship at the university level may create a multiplier effect, influencing smallholder farmers beyond campus boundaries.

Third, by requiring institutions to generate income from their farms to maintain equipment and expand production, the program embeds sustainability into its design. Universities are expected not just to train students, but to operate viable agribusiness models that demonstrate profitability.

Youth Empowerment in a Young Nation

Liberia's demographic profile makes youth empowerment both urgent and strategic. With young people comprising approximately 60 percent of the population, high youth unemployment poses social and economic risks, including migration pressures and vulnerability to instability.

The initiative directly targets this challenge by reframing agriculture as a modern, technology-driven sector rather than a subsistence fallback option.

By exposing students to mechanized farming, agribusiness planning, and farm management, the program positions agriculture as a career path capable of generating income and creating jobs. Graduates equipped with hands-on experience may be more likely to establish commercial farms, cooperatives, or agro-processing ventures.

Minister Nuetah underscored this entrepreneurial focus, noting that the initiative is designed to equip students with "practical and entrepreneurial skills to establish farms and create employment opportunities."

If scaled, such a model could help reduce youth unemployment by encouraging agribusiness startups among graduates, expanding local food production and reducing imports, creating upstream and downstream jobs in transport, processing, and marketing, and strengthening rural economies and reducing urban migration.

However, experts caution that equipment alone will not guarantee success. Effective governance, transparent management of funds and machinery, continuous technical support, and strong monitoring mechanisms will determine whether the initiative becomes transformative or symbolic.

The signing of the MoU signals a broader policy shift, repositioning agriculture as a knowledge-based, youth-led sector integrated with higher education and research.

By embedding mechanized farming within universities, the government is effectively investing in long-term human capital development rather than short-term production gains. This approach recognizes that sustainable food security requires trained professionals, not just inputs.

Representatives of the participating institutions welcomed the initiative, noting that many already have land designated for agricultural activities. They pledged to use the equipment and resources responsibly and to ensure program sustainability.

If the initiative succeeds, it could serve as a model for aligning education policy with economic priorities--turning campuses into hubs of agricultural innovation and youth enterprise.

In a country grappling with food scarcity despite fertile land and a young workforce, the mechanized farming partnership represents more than an agricultural project. It is a test of whether Liberia can harness its demographic dividend and modernize its food systems simultaneously.

The coming years will reveal whether this US$114,000 per institution investment becomes a catalyst for agricultural transformation--or a missed opportunity in a sector that holds the key to Liberia's economic future.