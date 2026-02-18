Liberia: AML CEO Van Der Merwe Touts Liberia As Prime Destination for Investment

Monrovia — ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer, Michiel Van Der Merwe, has praised Liberia as a country ready and open for investment, describing the national environment as strongly supportive of business and long-term partnerships.

Speaking at the close of a staff capacity development training, Van Der Merwe said the recent passage of the Third Amended Mineral Development Agreement sends a clear message about Liberia's economic direction.

"This is a real indication from the government and people of Liberia that they want to do business," he stated. "This is a business-friendly environment."

He emphasized his confidence in both the country and the company's operations, adding, "We are working for a great company, and we are in a great country."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Van Der Merwe used the occasion not only to reflect on Liberia's investment climate but also to applaud ArcelorMittal Liberia employees for their professional development and evolving workplace culture.

"This actually gives me a very warm feeling to see some of you over the short period that I have been here, into what we have become from where we were and how quickly we have accelerated maturity," he said.

He praised the attitude and engagement demonstrated by staff during the training.

"I think the level of warmth and maturity from the workforce is just exceptional. It's absolutely amazing to see you people go through this training, and congratulations to each of you. What each of you is doing is amazing."

The training formed part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's broader strategy to strengthen the professional and leadership capacity of its workforce. Company officials say the initiative is designed to equip Liberian employees with enhanced technical knowledge, leadership skills, and operational competence required for an expanding and increasingly sophisticated mining operation.

Van Der Merwe also expressed gratitude to stakeholders who contributed to the signing and passage of the Third Amended Mineral Development Agreement, which underpins the company's Phase II Expansion.

He thanked everyone involved, noting that the agreement reflects mutual trust and cooperation between the government and ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Reflecting on ArcelorMittal's history in Liberia, Van Der Merwe highlighted the company's more than 20-year presence and continued commitment to national development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"ArcelorMittal has been in this country for more than 20 years now, and the commitment to Liberia and its people, I think, is really paying off. We are proud to be here. It's fun to be here. I am happy to be here."

Industry observers note that ArcelorMittal Liberia's investments over the years have extended beyond mining to include rail and port infrastructure rehabilitation, job creation, and community development programs.

Van Der Merwe underscored the scale of the company's growth ambitions, pointing to a sharp increase in production targets.

"Last year we ended up making 10 million tons, and this year, at least 23 million tons. We have already got the plans. The 30 million is inevitable."

Analysts suggest that such production growth could significantly enhance Liberia's export performance, foreign exchange earnings, and government revenues. Increased output is also expected to drive demand for skilled labor, contractors, and local service providers, amplifying the mining sector's contribution to the wider economy.

Despite outlining ambitious production goals, Van Der Merwe's central message remained focused on people. He encouraged employees to embrace continuous learning and leadership development as essential elements of both personal and national progress.

His remarks reinforced ArcelorMittal Liberia's emphasis on workforce capacity building as a foundation for sustainable growth.

As Liberia's mining sector advances into a new phase of expansion, Van Der Merwe's comments captured a dual message of confidence: belief in Liberia as a business-friendly destination and pride in a workforce he described as maturing with exceptional promise.