Ghana: Police Re-Arrest Suspected Cop Killer

THE Ghana Police Service has re-arrested Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu, also known as Baaluuse, a 33-year-old suspect linked to the killing of General Constable Seth Oppong Damoah during an attack on police officers at the Kariminga barrier in the Upper East Region.

According to police sources, the suspect was apprehended on February 17, 2026, at about 12:30 p.m. in a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by personnel from the National Police Intelligence Directorate in Accra and the Upper East Regional Police Intelligence Directorate. He was arrested at his hideout in Polego, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu and other accomplices currently at large have been on the police wanted list for their alleged involvement in an attack on officers performing lawful duties at the Kariminga police barrier. During the incident, General Constable Seth Oppong Damoah was fatally shot, while General Corporal Nyanku Charles and General Corporal Abu Moro sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is believed to be affiliated with one of the feuding factions involved in the protracted Bawku conflict. A search conducted on three mobile phones retrieved from him reportedly revealed materials suggesting active participation in the ongoing conflict.

Police sources disclosed that content extracted from the devices includes videos and audio recordings allegedly showing the suspect displaying assault rifles and pistols at a location believed to be within Bawku. In one audio recording, he is purported to be requesting additional arms and ammunition in relation to the conflict.

Investigators also indicated that the suspect was part of a WhatsApp group identified as "Trusted Friends," which reportedly used the image of a rival chief in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute as its profile picture. The group is said to have been patronised by individuals connected to factions in the area.

Further intelligence suggests that the suspect, together with an accomplice identified only as Mark, who remains at large, may be linked to the alleged importation of weapons and ammunition into Bawku.

Police further allege that on December 29, 2025, the suspect and his accomplices planned and carried out the attack on officers stationed at the Kariminga barrier before he went into hiding. He was later tracked and arrested through sustained intelligence operations.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals believed to be connected to the case.

The Police Service has assured the public that further developments will be communicated as investigations progress.