Nigeria: Igoche Mark Hails Sports Reforms, Urges Sustained Funding, Private Investment

A basketball promoter and founder of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, has commended recent sports funding reforms announced by President Bola Tinubu, describing them as a turning point for Nigeria's sports sector.

Mr Mark's remarks come days after the president unveiled sweeping changes to the country's sports financing structure, promising the timely release of funds and a unified funding framework under the National Sports Commission from the 2026 fiscal year.

Speaking on the reforms, Mr Mark said the signals from the presidency suggest a shift in how sports is perceived within government.

"It is refreshing to know that Nigeria's sports landscape is undergoing a significant transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration," Mr Mark said via a press statement. "I was glad to have read the president's tweets a few weeks ago, acknowledging the role of sports, and the president's quest to prioritise sports development with increased budget allocation, timely releases of funds for sports."

Backing RHINSE initiative

Mr Mark also commended the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria's Sports Economy (RHINSE), which the president said would position sports as a driver of job creation, tourism, investment and global influence.

"The government has identified key areas for development, including infrastructure rehabilitation, grassroots engagement, and elite athlete development," he noted. "The National Sports Commission (NSC) is working to promote sports development, with initiatives like the rehabilitation of key facilities and scientific development of elite athletes."

According to him, he formally conveyed his support to the president.

"I immediately wrote personally to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on February 10, 2026, thanking him and urging him to continue in that light," he said.

Call for corporate participation

Beyond government reforms, Mr Mark urged private sector players to invest more deliberately in Nigerian sports, particularly in national teams with strong brand recognition.

"The Super Eagles, the Super Falcons, the D'Tigers, D'Tigress, the Yellow Green and other big national teams in our various sports are big brands that corporate entities can subscribe to sponsor; these brands ought to be self-sustained, thereby freeing up logistics for grassroots sports development," he said.

He expressed optimism that stronger public-private collaboration could unlock exponential growth.

"As Nigeria's sports evolution gains momentum, the private sector can play a vital role in unlocking the sector's potential. It is only then that Nigerian sports can progress in a geometric progression," he said.

Reforms under scrutiny

President Tinubu recently acknowledged longstanding funding challenges in the sector, including bureaucratic delays and fragmented allocations across ministries and agencies. He directed that from 2026, adequate provisions for infrastructure, programmes and international participation be made annually, with funds released promptly once budgets are approved.

While supporters of the reforms describe them as overdue, critics argue that the real test will lie in implementation. Some sports analysts maintain that, beyond increased budgetary provisions, sustained investment in grassroots development, coaching education, and domestic leagues will determine whether the reforms deliver long-term impact.

Others caution that medal counts and participation in international competitions, though important, should not be the sole indicators of progress. They argue that durable reform must address structural weaknesses that have historically hindered Nigeria's sports growth.

For Mr Mark, however, the current direction signals renewed hope.

With the government promising funding certainty and key figures calling for corporate buy-in, attention now turns to whether policy pronouncements will translate into measurable improvements across facilities, federations and athlete welfare in the years ahead.