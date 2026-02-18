Nigerian University Launches Trust Fund to Boost Financial Sustainability

The vice-chancellor said the fund was vital amid dwindling government allocations and rising institutional demands.

The Governing Council of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Monday inaugurated a Trust Development Fund to diversify revenue and secure long-term sustainability.

Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, Shuaib Umaru, described the initiative as a "historic milestone" which aligned with efforts to reposition Nigerian universities for resilience and global relevance.

"Today, UNIBEN has made history. The principal administration has made history. The council has made history," Mr Umaru declared at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees.

"This initiative supports education and ensures universities secure sustainable funding," he added, urging alumni and partners to strengthen infrastructure, research and student support.

"We are calling on all alumni nationwide and across the world to support this initiative. We cannot allow any good effort to go unsupported," Mr Umaru said.

Vice-Chancellor, Edoba Omoregie, said the fund was vital amid dwindling government allocations and rising institutional demands.

"Upon my assumption as vice-chancellor, I resolved to leave the university far better than I met it.

"As a full-fledged alumnus, I must act differently to ensure the sustainability of our alma mater," Mr Omoregie, a professor, added.

He distinguished the new fund from the university's Endowment Fund, which supports routine maintenance.

"This latest initiative is fundamentally different in scope and ambition. It is the first of its kind in the country," he said.

Mr Omoregie explained that the UNIBEN-TDF was modelled after the Campaign for Oxford Trust of the University of Oxford in the UK.

He said it was incorporated as a not-for-profit, non-political body by the Corporate Affairs Commission on 19 June 2025.

The fund will mobilise resources from alums and friends for capital and academic projects in perpetuity.

He said, "Government alone cannot bear the burden of public university education. There is also a limit to the charges public institutions can request."

He disclosed that a comprehensive alumni database was being developed to enhance engagement with what he termed the university's "illustrious assets".

According to him, the fund will identify infrastructure and academic needs, mobilise partnerships, sponsor research and mentorship, and provide scholarships and welfare for indigent students.

"Under my watch, we are committed to diligently pursuing these objectives for the total transformation of the University," he pledged.

Mr Omoregie said the largely alumni-based Board of Trustees would drive the process, stressing collective responsibility.

"Let us individually and collectively embrace this wonderful initiative," he urged.

He revealed that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, had endorsed alternative funding models for universities.

The university's Registrar, Ademola Bobola, said the fund reflected the university's resolve to diversify its income and remain a centre of knowledge and research.

He noted that board members were selected for integrity, expertise and commitment to institutional growth.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osagie Ize-Iyamu was appointed chairman of the Board of Trustees.