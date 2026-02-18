West Africa: Liberia Joins Ecowas Metrology Benchmarking Mission in Nigeria

Liberia was recently a part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission high-level benchmarking mission to the National Metrology Institute of Nigeria in Enugu as part of renewed efforts to strengthen quality infrastructure and industrial competitiveness across West Africa.

The visit, organized through ECOWAS' Directorate of Industry and Private Sector Promotion, brought together technical representatives from four Member States -- Benin, The Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone -- in a collaborative exercise aimed at deepening regional cooperation in metrology, the science of measurement that underpins trade, manufacturing and consumer protection.

Weleegbeh Nicholas Williams, head of the Department of Metrology at the Liberia Standards Authority represented Liberia.

The benchmarking mission forms part of ECOWAS' broader strategy to harmonise standards and quality assurance systems across the region to facilitate trade, boost industrialization and advance regional economic integration. The delegation was led by Dr. Kalilou Sylla, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, who was represented during the mission by Mr. Koissi Midaye, Principal Programme Officer for Quality and Standards.

According to ECOWAS officials, the Enugu visit provided a practical platform for knowledge exchange and technical learning among National Metrology Institutes (NMIs), particularly focusing on supporting less advanced institutions within the sub-region. Participants were given the opportunity to understudy the operational practices, laboratory procedures and calibration methodologies applied at Nigeria's National Metrology Institute.

Discussions centered on how these systems could be adapted to suit the specific national contexts of the participating countries, many of which are working to strengthen their own metrology frameworks.

Metrology plays a critical role in ensuring accurate measurements in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, health, energy and trade. Reliable measurement systems are essential for product quality, consumer safety and compliance with international standards -- all of which are key to enhancing exports and competitiveness within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Beyond observation and technical demonstrations, the mission also sought to identify concrete areas for technical cooperation, capacity building and specialised training for beneficiary Member States.

Officials said the visit would help lay the groundwork for sustained collaboration and networking among NMIs across the ECOWAS region. By promoting peer learning and institutional strengthening, ECOWAS aims to reduce disparities in measurement capabilities among Member States and build a more robust and harmonised regional quality infrastructure.

ECOWAS officials described the mission as a strategic step toward ensuring that West African economies are better equipped to meet international measurement standards, thereby improving market access and reinforcing confidence in locally produced goods and services.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to continued support for Member States in developing strong, internationally recognised metrology systems as part of its long-term regional development agenda.