Liberia: WAEC's Digital Certificate Implementation Kicks Off

MONROVIA — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has unveiled its much-anticipated WAEC Digital Certificate Services System (WAEC DigiCert) across all its member countries, a move aimed at strengthening modernity and enhancing easy access.

Member countries, including The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone have embraced the move and ready to kick-start the issuance of the digital certificate to all students sitting its exams.

The Digital Certificate Services platform is a mobile and Web-based application that provides enormous benefits to the various stakeholders.

According to WAEC, the digital certificate service is designed to offer simple features that enable users to access, request, confirm or share digital forms of the original certificates.

Users, the regional examiner organization states, can also recover lost WAEC examination numbers on the system. "The system is reliable, the authenticity of the certificates is guaranteed, and the cost benefits to users cannot be overstated," WAEC Liberia restated headquarters' message.

Following its successful pilot in Nigeria where the headquarters of the Council is, WAEC DigiCert received positive feedback from candidates and educational institutions worldwide.

The general public and all stakeholders, WAEC-Liberia noted, are advised to use WAEC DigiCert to avoid administrative challenges and bottlenecks associated with manual certificate issuance and collection. "The Council wishes to assure the general public that the usual printing and issuance of certificates will not be affected by this innovation."

The Council said the Mobile App can be downloaded on the App Store or the Play Store for iOS and Android devices, respectively.