Liberia: House Summons Security Chiefs Over 'National Fula Security' Reports

Published: February 18, 2026

CAPITOL HILL, Monrovia -- Liberia's House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Justice, the Director of the National Security Agency and the Inspector General of Police to appear before Plenary amid rising concern over a group identifying itself as the "National Fula Security of Liberia," a development lawmakers say raises questions about the possible emergence of a parallel security structure outside state authority.

The decision followed separate communications from Gbarpolu County District 2 Representative Luther Sandy Collins and Montserrado County District 9 Representative Taa Wongbe after videos circulated widely on social media appearing to show dozens of men assembled in coordinated formation under the group's name.

Legislators say the matter goes beyond a community initiative and touches a core constitutional principle: the state alone exercises legitimate security authority. Under Liberia's legal framework, internal security responsibilities are vested exclusively in legally constituted national institutions. Any organized group performing security-style activities without authorization therefore warrants scrutiny.

Government Orders Immediate Halt

The summons comes days after the Ministry of Justice ordered an immediate suspension of all activities associated with the group, stating that no permit, registration or operational approval had been granted for its establishment. Authorities warned that continued recruitment, mobilization or operations could attract criminal prosecution.

Officials emphasized that any security-related body -- whether auxiliary, private or community-based -- must undergo formal vetting and regulatory approval through established national security channels. According to the ministry, no such process was initiated in this case.

Lawmakers Cite Precedent Risk

Representative Collins said his concern arose after encountering online discussions suggesting members of the Fula community felt insecure and were organizing protection measures of their own.

"We have our own security apparatus. We have a Constitution, which is the organic law of the country," Collins said. "We want to know whether they followed the procedure before putting such information into the public space."

He warned that ignoring the formation without clarification could set a dangerous precedent in a country composed of diverse communities.

"If we close our eyes to this, we may run into a serious situation we will not be able to handle in the future," he added.

Lawmakers stressed that allowing identity-based security initiatives could encourage similar formations elsewhere, potentially fragmenting authority and weakening public confidence in national institutions.

Plenary expects the security chiefs to clarify the legal status of the group, whether any authorization exists, what investigative steps have been taken, and what measures are being implemented to maintain public trust and national stability. House leadership says the hearing will reassure citizens that security authority remains centralized.

Public Reaction and Community Response

An online platform identifying itself as the Fulani Forum rejected suggestions that the group constitutes a militia, describing it instead as a community safety initiative. The forum expressed support for government oversight and urged against inflammatory interpretations.

Nevertheless, analysts note that organized security formations along ethnic lines carry heightened sensitivity in Liberia given the country's history of identity-based conflict and the post-war reforms designed to ensure a single chain of command over security forces.

National Implications

Since the end of the civil conflict, Liberia's security architecture has been built around the monopoly of force belonging solely to the Republic. Community watch groups and private security companies may operate, but only under regulation and without ethnic or quasi-military character.

Lawmakers say the concern is therefore not only legal but psychological -- the risk that citizens begin to view protection as communal rather than national.

The House says its intervention aims to prevent uncertainty before tensions escalate.

The summoned officials are scheduled to appear before Plenary on Monday to provide clarification on the reported activities and outline actions taken to safeguard national stability. For legislators, the issue is less about one group and more about preserving a central principle: security authority in Liberia must remain unified under the state.