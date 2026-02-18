Nigeria: Victor Boniface Returns to Training After Knee Surgery

While the work remains light, the symbolism is powerful: Boniface is back on the grass

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has taken a significant step on his road back from injury, returning to light on-pitch work just over a month after undergoing knee surgery.

Boniface picked up the injury during Werder Bremen's clash earlier in December, although it later emerged that the problem was a knee ligament issue he had been managing since the middle of last year. What initially appeared minor gradually worsened, forcing a major decision.

At first, the Nigerian forward was presented with two options: continue playing through the pain or opt for corrective surgery. Following consultations with a specialist at the turn of the year, Boniface chose the latter and went under the knife. Early reports suggested the procedure would rule him out until the end of the season, casting serious doubt over his short-term future.

Signs of progress

Now, there is cautious optimism.

Boniface has begun charting his way back to full fitness and has teased fans about a possible return. On Tuesday, he shared short clips showing himself doing light pitch work, fully kitted in Bayer Leverkusen training gear, alongside a personal trainer. Another video showed him continuing strength and conditioning work in the gym; key stages in a carefully managed rehabilitation process.

A complicated Club situation

Despite wearing Bayer Leverkusen colours during his recovery, Boniface is technically still a Werder Bremen player. He joined the club on loan last summer and remains under contract there for the duration of the deal.

What happens next, however, is far from settled.

Recurring injury setbacks have disrupted his rhythm and prevented him from consistently performing at his peak. That reality could yet influence Leverkusen's long-term plans, with the possibility of a permanent separation not entirely off the table.

Boniface, though, still has two years remaining on his parent contract; time he will be desperate to use wisely. A successful return to fitness could yet allow him to reassert his value and remind everyone why he is regarded as one of Nigeria's most powerful attacking options.

Werder Bremen temper expectations

Amid growing optimism on social media, Werder Bremen have moved to pour cold water on any talk of a swift comeback.

The club's head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer, delivered a candid update, confirming that Boniface is continuing his rehabilitation in Leverkusen following surgery to address cartilage damage.

Speaking to DeichStube, Niemeyer stressed that patience remains essential.

"He's completing his rehab in Leverkusen, and we're happy about every bit of progress. But it's still impossible to predict how quickly he'll be fully fit again," he said.

Niemeyer also addressed speculation about a late-season return for Werder Bremen and made the club's stance clear.

"Due to the rehabilitation process, we don't expect Victor to play for Werder again this season."

Focus on the long game

Both Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen had anticipated a long spell on the sidelines immediately after surgery, and that projection has not changed. There will be no rushed timelines, no shortcuts, only a steady, structured recovery aimed at protecting the striker's long-term career.