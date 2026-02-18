Liberia: Govt Seeks to Bridge Ip Knowledge Gaps

The government, through the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), has begun a three-day workshop to strengthen stakeholders' understanding of intellectual property rights in the creative industries and business community and the country's IP administrative system.

The workshop, which opened Wednesday, Feb. 18, and runs through Feb. 20, brings together over 150 stakeholders for training on IP registration procedures, enforcement mechanisms and commercialization pathways.

According to a LIPO press release, the workshop is long overdue, citing a troubling knowledge gap among stakeholders that has led to underutilization of the country's IP system, "leaving artists and businesses exposed to the abuse, misuse and misappropriation of their IP assets."

"Due to limited understanding of IP registration procedures, enforcement mechanisms and commercialization pathways, many of our stakeholders have become vulnerable to misuse and misappropriation while missing opportunities for licensing, partnerships and market expansion," LIPO Director General Hon. Garmai Koboi said.

"The workshop aims to address these gaps through practical, hands-on training that will enable stakeholders to have an in-depth understanding of IP rights and the country's IP administration system," Hon. Koboi added.

The initiative comes as Liberia's creative output and entrepreneurial activity continue to grow, yet IP rights across the country remain largely informal and unprotected, with artists and entrepreneurs -- many of whom generate significant IP assets daily -- having little to no formal protection over their works or businesses, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation with limited legal recourse.

The workshop, titled "Understanding Intellectual Property Rights: Registration, Enforcement, and Commercialization," targets three key groups: artists whose works rely on copyright protections, foreign-owned businesses requiring brand protection and compliance with national IP regulations, and local micro, small and medium enterprises whose growth and competitiveness depend on effective use of the IP system.

The workshop aligns with LIPO's mandate under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, specifically Pillar One on Economic Transformation and Program 7, which seeks to create an enabling business environment and build a robust national intellectual property ecosystem.