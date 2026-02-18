Liberia: Beyond Contempt - What Kind of Liberia Are We Becoming?

Justin Oldpa Yeazean, popularly known as Prophet Key, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for contempt of court after a podcast laced with vulgar insults directed at the mother of the Chief Justice. The Court also ordered a public apology and a bond committing him to refrain from inflammatory language going forward.

The legal debate will continue. Article 15 of the 1986 Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, but it also makes the speaker "fully responsible for the abuse thereof." Lawyers and commentators will parse what constitutes abuse. Some will argue the Court acted to protect the dignity of the judiciary. Others will question proportionality and process.

But beyond the courtroom and beyond the Constitution lies a deeper question: what kind of public culture are we becoming?

The Supreme Court can punish contempt. It cannot reform a culture.

And that is where this moment becomes larger than one man and one sentence.

We must be honest. Prophet Key did not invent vulgar public discourse in Liberia. He amplified it. Social media did not create anger in our society. It gave it a microphone. The frustration many citizens feel -- about governance, opportunity, corruption, unemployment, inequality -- is real. In a country where many believe their cries are drowned by political expediency, some conclude that only the loudest, harshest voice will be heard.

But when did we begin to equate volume with value? When did insult become argument? When did vulgarity become courage?

Criticism is not a crime. Our democracy depends on it. The Supreme Court itself has long acknowledged that its decisions may be criticized. No institution in a republic is above scrutiny. But there is a difference between criticizing a ruling and degrading a person. There is a difference between alleging corruption with evidence and hurling abuse for applause.

Freedom without discipline becomes noise. Discipline without freedom becomes repression. The strength of a democracy lies in holding both together.

What is troubling is not simply that one man crossed a line. What is troubling is how easily such language now circulates, how readily it is shared, liked, celebrated. There is a market for crudeness. There is an audience for outrage. And sometimes, we mistake reaction for relevance.

We must ask ourselves: if every grievance is expressed through insult, what space remains for persuasion? If every disagreement descends into degradation, what space remains for dialogue? If our public square becomes a contest of who can wound most deeply, what does that say about our national maturity?

Liberia today stands at a delicate and hopeful moment. We have secured a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Investment agreements are being negotiated and ratified. Liberians are excelling in diplomacy, business, academia and the arts on the global stage. The world is watching a country that is steadily redefining its place in international affairs.

Yet the tone of our domestic discourse sometimes tells a different story.

Nations are not judged only by their GDP or diplomatic victories. They are judged by how their citizens speak to one another, by how they handle disagreement, by how they treat women, elders, and institutions. When public debate turns uncouth, it casts a shadow that no infrastructure project or foreign policy achievement can easily erase.

This is not a call for morality police. The law cannot and should not patrol every careless word. Nor can the Supreme Court hear every instance of slander or vulgarity. Many citizens lack the resources or patience to pursue such matters in court. The judiciary is not a cultural referee for an entire nation.

The larger work belongs elsewhere.

It belongs in our schools, where students must be taught not only grammar and mathematics but civic responsibility and respectful disagreement. It belongs with teachers who model firmness without insult. It belongs with parents who correct early signs of verbal cruelty before they become adult habits. It belongs with religious leaders who remind congregations that conviction need not come wrapped in contempt. It belongs with elders who speak wisdom into heated conversations. It belongs with media institutions -- including this one -- to demonstrate that sharp critique can be delivered without vulgarity.

Granted, every society will have rebels. Every generation produces those who push boundaries. But even rebellion can be articulate. Even anger can be disciplined.

The Supreme Court has drawn a legal boundary. Whether one agrees with the length of the sentence or not, the signal is clear: speech that degrades and scandalizes carries consequences. The gavel has spoken.

Now the mirror must speak.

Each of us must ask: when we post, when we share, when we cheer on insults, what are we building? Are we strengthening the culture we want our children to inherit? Or are we normalizing a tone that will one day be turned against us?

The health of our democracy will not be measured solely by how forcefully courts defend their authority. It will be measured by how responsibly citizens exercise their freedom. A republic cannot survive on silence. But neither can it thrive on vulgarity.

The Court can restrain one voice. It cannot reform a nation's tongue.

That responsibility rests with all of us -- if we are serious about the kind of Liberia we intend to become.