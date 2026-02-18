Liberia: Justice Ministry, LNP Clear Lawmakers to Use Sirens Days After Traffic Crackdown Circular

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police have clarified that members of the National Legislature are authorized to use sirens and access the third lane on properly identified vehicles, days after a strongly worded traffic crackdown circular sparked confusion and confrontation on major roads across Monrovia.

The clarification was made during the 11th day sitting of the first quarter of the third session of the House of Representatives, when Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Justice, Cllr. Cora N. Konuwa and Deputy Inspector General for Operations of the Liberia National Police, Cllr. J. Nelson Freeman appeared before the plenary to address concerns from lawmakers regarding the Ministry's February 10, 2026, press release regulating the installation and use of sirens under the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The February 10 release, signed by Jutonu Y. Kollie, Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, warned against what it described as the growing misuse of sirens by unauthorized persons for purposes unrelated to legitimate emergency response.

The statement emphasized that such actions undermine public safety, traffic discipline, and the credibility of emergency services. "For the avoidance of doubt, siren privileges are not attached to public office, rank, status, or position. Ministers, legislators, judges, heads of agencies, political appointees, private security escorts, and private citizens are not authorized to install or use sirens unless their vehicles fall squarely within the categories provided by law.

Accordingly, only those vehicles expressly recognized under the Vehicle and Traffic Law, and those specifically authorized by the Ministry of Justice in accordance with the law, shall be permitted to install and operate sirens. No individual, office, or institution may assume or exercise this privilege outside of the statutory framework," Kollie stated in the release.

Following the issuance of that statement, traffic enforcement reportedly intensified on several major routes in Monrovia, with some lawmakers alleging that their vehicles were stopped for using sirens or driving in the third lane.

Members of the House of Representatives argued that the Ministry's position appeared to contradict provisions of the Amended Traffic and Vehicle Law of 2018.

Representative Thomas Goshua of District 5, Grand Bassa County, challenged the circular during plenary. "I want to let you know that the Amended Traffic and Vehicle Law of 2018 is in effect. How is it now that the Minister of Justice is issuing a circular that keeps embarrassing us? This has put us against the public; they jeer at us whenever our vehicles are parked by the police for even using the third lane," he said.

In response, Deputy Minister Konuwa clarified that the Ministry had no intention of stripping lawmakers of privileges granted under the existing law.

"There is no intention to stop lawmakers from using sirens and or the third lane. It's only that there are procedures or categories of vehicles, such as the issue of the plate, registration, and so on," she told lawmakers.

Deputy Inspector General Freeman also addressed the plenary and stressed that the enforcement drive was directed at unauthorized individuals who had installed sirens without legal backing.

He explained that officials such as the President, the Vice President, members of the Judiciary, and members of the Legislature operate within frameworks defined by law, and that police officers have been instructed to enforce traffic regulations while respecting privileges granted by statute.

He emphasized that enforcement actions were not intended to undermine legally recognized officials but to curb abuse of emergency devices by those not authorized.

The appearance of the Justice Ministry and Police authorities effectively reaffirmed that lawmakers may use sirens and access the third lane on duly registered and properly identified vehicles in keeping with the amended law.

The controversy surrounding the use of sirens and the third lane, however, dates back to June 2018, when members of the National Legislature amended the Vehicle and Traffic Law of 1972. The amendment, which critics say was carried out without broad public consultation, expanded exemptions for senior government officials and members of the Legislature.

Under that amended framework, vehicles owned or operated by specific officials and convoys were exempted from traffic stops. Those listed included the convoy of the President, the convoy of the President's spouse, the convoy of the Vice President, the convoy of a former President, the convoy of a former Vice President, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of State, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the convoy of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, members of the Legislature, the convoy of the Chief Justice, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, the Liberia National Police, and other agencies within the national security apparatus as may be designated by the President of Liberia.

The amended provisions have remained controversial since 2018, with critics arguing that they effectively exclude lawmakers and certain senior officials from adhering to standard rules of the road.

Critics contend that the law permits exemptions from traffic stops and shields certain officials from enforcement measures that would otherwise apply to ordinary motorists, raising concerns about equality before the law and road safety.

One of the vocal critics is Senator Abraham Darius Dillon. Before the passage of the law, Senator Dillon expressed his opposition, terming it a bad law that should not be passed.

But in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Senator Dillon pointed out that the third lane law passed by members of the 53rd National Legislature is "bad".

He observed that Liberia does not have a "third lane" and, as such, granting such a privilege to state officials and others does not make any sense.

"The 53rd Legislature enacted a new Law that now grants rights to a certain category of public officials, including Lawmakers, Associate Justices, Cabinet Ministers, etc., to use the "3rd Lane" in the vehicular traffic. I am here wondering whether we have any "3rd Lane" in Liberia, or the said Law simply allows the privileged public officials the right to intrude into the free movement of the opposite traffic".

"I hold strongly that this new Law is bad; it is against the public good and against public safety. We will be reviewing this latest Law to make sense of it, and where necessary, submit a Draft Act to assess, adjust, and or repeal the same."

However, supporters of the amendment argue that the exemptions are necessary to ensure the uninterrupted movement of high-ranking officials performing critical national duties, particularly during emergencies or security-sensitive operations.

The events of the past week have revived public debate over the scope and interpretation of the 2018 amendment. While the Ministry of Justice maintains that its February 10, 2026, release was intended to address widespread abuse of sirens by unauthorized individuals, the subsequent clarification before the House underscores the legal standing of lawmakers under the amended statute.