Liberia: Lofa County Senator Momo Cyrus Flags Dangers to Identity Systems and Law Enforcement Databases

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs, Senator Momo Cyrus, has raised serious concerns over the Government of Liberia's decision to transfer vehicle registration and driver licensing functions from the Ministry of Transport to Liberia Traffic Management, describing the move as a potential threat to national security and governance.

In a statement issued Monday, Senator Cyrus said the decision poses grave governance, fiscal, and security risks at a time when Liberia's internal security landscape is becoming increasingly complex.

He argued that beyond administrative implications, the transfer represents a troubling departure from established statutory order and introduces vulnerabilities into systems central to public safety, identity management, and internal security coordination.

"Core Sovereign Functions"

According to the Lofa County lawmaker, vehicle registration and driver licensing are not routine commercial services that can be outsourced without consequence.

"These processes constitute core sovereign functions directly tied to national security, law enforcement, intelligence, population movement tracking, and inter-agency coordination," Senator Cyrus stated.

He stressed that the systems involved house sensitive personal, biometric, and vehicular data that must remain under direct state control, subject to clear accountability mechanisms and parliamentary oversight.

"Any fragmentation or externalization of such systems weakens the integrity of the national security architecture," he warned.

Rising Transnational Threats

Senator Cyrus linked his concerns to what he described as emerging transnational threats facing Liberia. Once regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the Mano River Basin, he said the country is now confronting cyber-enabled financial crimes, illicit telecommunications activities, and opaque private networks operating across borders.

He disclosed that preliminary intelligence briefings from national security institutions point to the exploitation of digital infrastructure for large-scale financial crimes, the misuse of telecommunications assets, and the concealment of encrypted data linked to international criminal syndicates operating in West Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Of particular concern, he added, is evidence suggesting Liberia's telecommunications and digital systems are being targeted by unscrupulous international actors using front businesses and sophisticated cyber tools to launder money, manipulate data, and obscure illicit networks.

"These developments significantly heighten the risk profile of outsourcing any function that intersects with national identity systems, vehicle movement records or law enforcement databases to entities beyond direct sovereign control," he emphasized.

Legal and Institutional Concerns

Senator Cyrus maintained that bypassing the Ministry of Transport, which is statutorily mandated to handle such functions, undermines institutional clarity and weakens the rule of law.

"The Ministry is legally established to carry out these responsibilities. Its displacement without comprehensive reform, legislative approval or transparent justification sets a dangerous precedent," he said. "It signals institutional fragility and erodes public confidence in governance."

Revenue and Employment Impact

The senator also raised concerns about the financial structure of the concession agreement, noting reports that the foreign operator retains a disproportionate share of revenues generated from vehicle registration, driver licensing and related services.

He warned that the absence of clear revenue guarantees, escalation clauses and fiscal safeguards exposes the state to potential revenue leakage at a time of mounting fiscal pressure.

"Such an arrangement constrains the government's ability to reinvest in transport safety, institutional strengthening and security infrastructure," he stated.

Additionally, Senator Cyrus cited reports that more than 200 Liberian professionals have been displaced as a result of the transfer, describing it as a hollowing out of local technical capacity.

"Sustainable reform should build domestic expertise, not replace it in sensitive sectors," he said.

Call for Immediate Review

While acknowledging concerns that suspending or reviewing the arrangement could send negative signals to investors, Senator Cyrus argued that sovereign security interests must not be subordinated to commercial convenience.

"A secure, well-governed and law-abiding state is the strongest foundation for sustainable investment," he said.

He called for the immediate suspension of the arrangement's implementation and the launch of a comprehensive legislative and security review to examine its legal basis, fiscal terms, data security implications, and broader institutional impact.

Senator Cyrus also urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to reconsider the decision in the interest of national security, sound governance, and economic fairness.

"A deliberate reassessment will reaffirm Liberia's commitment to safeguarding sovereign functions, strengthening statutory institutions and ensuring a stable, lawful and secure environment for legitimate investment," he concluded.