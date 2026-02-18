Nigeria: Investing in the First 1,000 Days, a Critical Call for Nigeria's Future

Yola — Health experts and child development advocates are urging Nigerian policymakers to prioritize investment in the first 1,000 days of a child's life, from conception to age two, describing it as the most decisive window for shaping lifelong health, learning, and productivity. Poor nutrition during this period, they warn, can impair brain development, reduce school performance, and lock children into cycles of poverty.

Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, Chief, UNICEF Bauchi Field Officer in Yola Adamawa state, on Tuesday made the disclosure and noted that recent studies , stunting caused by chronic malnutrition not only affects physical growth but also leads to significant economic losses for nations.

Rafique estimates that countries with high stunting rates lose billions annually in reduced workforce productivity and increased healthcare costs. "Every naira spent on maternal and child nutrition saves many more in future healthcare and lost earnings," one nutritionist noted.

She said despite its importance, exclusive breastfeeding, a cornerstone of child survival, remains low in many Nigerian communities. Cultural myths, workplace barriers, and lack of family support often discourage mothers from practicing it

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said that Health workers and community influencers are being called upon to lead awareness campaigns that dispel harmful practices and promote six months of exclusive breastfeeding.

The health expert further explained that antenatal care (ANC) is another critical factor in ensuring a healthy start to life. Expert stress that regular ANC visits help detect complications early, connect mothers to skilled birth attendants, and reduce maternal and infant mortality. Yet, many women still delay or avoid care, leading to preventable deaths.

"The economic cost of inaction is staggering. Malnutrition weakens immunity, increases susceptibility to disease, and impairs learning ability, creating a generation less capable of contributing to national development. Families bear the brunt of repeated hospital visits, while government spending on curative care skyrockets." She said

According to her, fathers and community leaders are also being urged to play a more active role in maternal and child health. Research shows that male involvement in nutrition and childcare improves outcomes, from better feeding practices to increased household support for mothers.

She however explained that Teenage pregnancy and early marriage further compound the challenge, as adolescent mothers are more likely to experience nutritional deficiencies, resulting in low birth weight and developmental delays for their children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said Stakeholders should emphasized the need for comprehensive reproductive health education and services to protect young girls and their babies.

Rafique advocates are rallying around four key messages: the first 1,000 days determine lifelong outcomes, prevention is cheaper than treatment, investing in early childhood equals investing in economic growth, and budget allocation must prioritize maternal and child health. "If we fail to act now, we mortgage the future of our nation," one health policy expert warned.