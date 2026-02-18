Nigeria: Remittance of 1 Percent Nigerian Content Levy Still Mandatory - Ncdmb

press release

The Board reiterated that covered entities are bound to remit one percent (1%) of the value of every upstream contract, adding that NCDMB is vested with the exclusive authority for the management and administration of the fund.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Tuesday reminded operators, contractors, and service companies in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry of their mandatory obligation to remit one percent (1%) Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) levy into the bank accounts officially designated by the Board.

In a statement at the Nigerian Content Tower, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe explained that the NCDF is established under Section 104 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010 as a dedicated fund for the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

Funds generated under the NCDF are deployed to support indigenous oil and gas contractors and service companies, to finance capacity development and training in the industry, to enable access to affordable finance for indigenous participation, and to drive sustainable growth across the oil and gas value chain.

Mr Ogbe clarified further that "the NCDF is a ring-fenced statutory development fund created by a specific Act of the National Assembly," adding that it is "not classified as Federal Government revenue payable into the Consolidated Revenue Fund and its collection and administration are expressly governed by Section 104 of the NOGICD Act."

He stressed that all remittances of the one percent (1%) NCDF levy must be made strictly into the accounts officially designated by the NCDMB, pointing out that "any remittance made outside the accounts formally designated by the NCDMB "shall not be recognized as valid payment of the one percent (1%) NCDF Levy under the Act."

He urged companies to ensure strict compliance and to seek clarification from the Board where necessary prior to effecting any remittance. The Executive Secretary assured industry stakeholdersthat the Board remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the effective utilization of the Fund for the growth and sustainability of Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry.

Furthermore, the NCDMB has announced that obtaining theNigerian Content Development Fund Compliance Certificate (NCFCC) has become a key requirement for accessing the Board's regulatory services and approvals.

The NCDF Compliance Certificate is issued to companies to confirm their full compliance with statutory obligation to remit one per cent (1%) of the value of every contract awarded in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

The Board stated that "without a valid NCDF Compliance Certificate, access to regulatory documents, certifications, approvals, and clearances issued by NCDMB shall not be granted." Some of these include Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC), approvals and clearances for projects and contracts, and other regulatory documents issued by the Board.

The agency advised oil and gas industry stakeholders to regularisetheir NCDF remittance status, apply promptly for the document and ensure continuous compliance to avoid disruptions to operational schedules.

The Board said the process of obtaining the NCFCC is fully digital and accessible via the NCDMB online portal. It advised all eligible companies to submit relevant contract and remittance information, upload evidence of NCDF payments, complete verification and compliance review, and obtain the Compliance Certificate upon confirmation.

According to NCDMB, obtaining the NCDF Compliance Certificatematters because it is a validation of a company's standing with the Board, and serves as a mechanism for promoting transparency, accountability, and sustainable Nigerian content development.