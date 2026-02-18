South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr

South Africa has joined the international community in mourning the passing of United States human rights activist and anti-apartheid struggle flagbearer, Reverend Dr Jesse Louis Jackson Sr.

President Cyril Ramapho sa has expressed deep sadness at the passing of the veteran civil rights leader at the age of 84, describing him as a global moral authority, who championed justice without borders.

On behalf of all South Africans, the President extended condolences to the Jackson family, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the many organisations within the American Civil Rights Movement and other causes around the world that were inspired by Dr Jackson's principles and leadership.

President Ramaphosa said the Reverend's irrepressible campaigns against apartheid and his steadfast support for South Africa's liberation struggle constituted a towering contribution to the global anti-apartheid cause.

In 2013, Reverend Jackson was awarded South Africa's National Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo in Silver for dedicating his life to challenging societies and governments to recognise that all people are born equal and equally entitled to life, liberty, prosperity and human rights. The honour recognised his excellen to contribution to the fight against apartheid.

"We are sad to bid farewell to a global moral authority, who gave voice to struggles within the United States, as well as struggles for fundamental human rights and democracy around the world, including our own.

"Mentored by the equally resolute and charismatic Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Jesse Jackson devoted himself to the cause of justice as a human endeavour without borders," the President said in his tribute.

President Ramaphosa reflected with deep appreciation and admiration of Jackson's visit to Southern Africa 40 years ago, noting that the civil rights leader had travelled across the region to share his support for South Africa's liberation struggle with leaders and citizens in Nigeria, Angola, Botswana, the then Congo, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

From Selma in the American South to Soweto in 1979, which he visited following the death of Steve Biko, the President said Jackson defied the architects of apartheid and executors of brutality to declare that all people are equal and that justice would ultimately triumph over injustice.

"His campaigns for an end to apartheid included disinvestment from the apartheid economy and challenging the support the regime enjoyed in certain circles and institutions internationally.

"We are deeply indebted to the energy, principled clarity and personal risk with which he supported our struggle and campaigned for freedom and equality in other parts of the world.

"I will treasure the opportunity I had to do the 33rd Gandhi Walk with Jesse Jackson in April 2018, where he shared with me his deep commitment to his continuing vision for a better world, as well as his special relationship with South Africa.

"He has fought a good fight and ran the race, which his Baptist ministry inspired him to run. He made the world a better place, but he has also influenced us to maintain his good fight in places where injustice and inequality persist. May his soul rest in peace," the President said on Tuesday.