South Africa: Parliament Passes Condolences On Death of Rights Activist, Jesse Jackson

Parliament's Presiding Officers have sent their condolences on the passing of world-renowned US human civil rights leader, Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Jackson died at the at age of 84 on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the people of South Africa and Parliament, the Presiding Officers extend sincere sympathies to his family, loved ones, colleagues and all those whose lives were touched by his leadership and service.

"May his soul rest in peace, and may his enduring legacy continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of justice, equality and human dignity," Parliament said in a statement.

The Presiding Officers noted Jackson's "lifelong commitment to advancing civil rights, social justice and economic inclusion".

"[This] inspired millions across the world and resonated deeply with South Africa's own struggle for freedom and equality. His unwavering advocacy for peace, dialogue and human rights contributed to the global movement against discrimination and oppression, and bonds of solidarity among nations striving for justice.

"South Africa remembers with appreciation Rev Jackson's consistent support for the anti-apartheid struggle and his efforts to promote international awareness of the injustices faced by oppressed communities.

"His legacy serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of principled leadership, courage and compassion in advancing democratic values," the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also extended his condolences on the passing of Jackson, who was awarded South Africa's National Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo in Silver for dedicating his life to challenging societies and governments to recognise that all people are born equal and equally entitled to life, liberty, prosperity and human rights in 2013.

"We are sad to bid farewell to a global moral authority, who gave voice to struggles within the United States, as well as struggles for fundamental human rights and democracy around the world, including our own.

"Mentored by the equally resolute and charismatic Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Jesse Jackson devoted himself to the cause of justice as a human endeavour without borders," the President said in his tribute.