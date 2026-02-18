Nigeria: FA Cup - Wrexham to Host Chelsea in 5th Round, Man City Face Newcastle, Arsenal Battle Mansfield

Wrexham, the Welsh club famously owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have been drawn at home against eight-time winners Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Red Dragons secured their place in the last 16 for the first time in 29 years after a thrilling victory over Championship side Ipswich Town on Friday, following their earlier giant-killing of Premier League Nottingham Forest. Wrexham are also pushing for another promotion this season, with ambitions of reaching the Premier League. Chelsea, who dispatched Hull City 4-0 in their opening tie, will face a formidable challenge at the Racecourse Ground.

Elsewhere, Manchester City face a tricky all-Premier League encounter away at Newcastle United, as they aim for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance. Brentford will host fellow top-flight side West Ham United.

Arsenal will travel to League One outfit Mansfield Town as Mikel Arteta's side continues its pursuit of a historic quadruple. The Gunners, currently top of the Premier League and through to the Champions League knockout stage, will be wary of the Stags, who reached this stage for the first time since 1975 after a surprise win at Burnley.

The full draw for the fifth round is as follows:

Fulham vs. Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Wrexham vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Brentford