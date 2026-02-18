Nigeria: Lagos State Govt Defends Lekki-Epe Minibus Restriction After Drivers' Protest

The Lagos State Government described the protest as disruptive and contrary to agreements previously reached with transport stakeholders.

The Lagos State Government has defended its decision to restrict 'korope' minibuses from operating on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, following protests by drivers who blocked parts of the corridor on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, described the protest as disruptive and contrary to agreements previously reached with transport stakeholders.

According to Mr Giwa, the Lekki-Epe axis has been redesignated as a Mass Transit and Regulated Transport Corridor under the state's Bus Reform Initiative aimed at replacing informal minibus operations with structured, high-capacity bus services.

He said the restriction followed the December 2025 rollout of medium- and high-capacity buses on the corridor, adding that the reform is intended to enhance safety, efficiency and economic sustainability within Lagos' public transport system.

"The restriction is not abrupt or selective," Mr Giwa said, noting that the government held extensive consultations with transport unions and operators before implementation.

The protest temporarily obstructed traffic along the expressway -- a major economic artery serving residential estates, commercial centres, industrial clusters and maritime hubs, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Mr Giwa said the blockade disrupted economic activities and caused inconvenience to commuters.

He commended the Nigeria Police Force for restoring order and clearing the obstruction.

Reform process

The enforcement forms part of a broader transport reform that began several years ago.

In July 2024, the state government reaffirmed its plan to remove unregulated commercial buses, including Danfos and Koropes, from the Lekki-Epe corridor, with enforcement initially scheduled for 1 October 2024.

At the time, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and Mr Giwa said the measure aligned with the Lagos State Strategic Transportation Master Plan.

Officials described bus operations along the corridor as chaotic and announced complementary measures, including the deployment of high-capacity buses, reallocation of minibuses to inner routes, mandatory re-registration and recertification of operators, introduction of electronic ticketing, provision of lay-bys and terminals, and random drug tests for commercial drivers.

The Lekki-Epe corridor was designated as a pilot scheme for broader public transport standardisation across the state. Inspections were conducted by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority and the Ministry of Transportation to identify operational bottlenecks.

Union leaders, including representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, signed a communiqué at the time expressing support for the restructuring plan.

The reform gained further momentum in December 2025 when the government formally announced plans to phase out korope buses from major highways as part of the next phase of the Lekki-Epe Bus Reform Scheme.

Under that phase, 229 medium- and high-capacity buses were deployed on regulated routes such as Ajah-CMS (Marina)/Obalende, Ajah-Oshodi and Ajah-Berger.

Officials have maintained that smaller buses will be reassigned to feeder and community routes under the First and Last Mile scheme, while fare payments on regulated corridors will be restricted to the Cowry card system as part of the state's transition to electronic ticketing.

While the government insists the reform will deliver safer and more efficient services, transport analysts note that many low-income commuters still depend heavily on informal minibuses, raising concerns about system capacity and transition management as enforcement tightens.