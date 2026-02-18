Nigeria: Another Nigerian Fighting for Russia in Ukraine Captured

Mr Ridwan was reportedly arrested on the frontline, in a Russian base where he was deployed.

Another Nigerian who allegedly fought for Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine has been captured.

A Ukrainian media platform, UnitedMedia24, reported the alleged deceitful recruitment of Balogun Ridwan, a Nigerian national, and his arrest by the Ukrainian army.

The platform reported that Mr Ridwan had been induced to travel to Russia under the pretext of an engineering job offer. However, he was forced to sign a contract with the Russian army upon his arrival.

Mr Ridwan told the paper that the contract was written in Russian, which he didn't understand.

"The day we were signing the contract, I didn't understand the language. They didn't allow us to use our phones to translate, so we signed our contracts. I told them already about my job. Maybe they were going to put me in my field. I didn't know they would use me, " he was quoted to have said.

Mr Ridwan, according to the paper, received a few weeks of training and was eventually deployed to the frontline. Mr Ridwan described the training as largely chaotic.

Narrating his ordeal, he recalled that their phones were confiscated again and they were subjected to harsh conditions.

One of the other recruits, an African identified as Bubaka in the report, suffered a heart attack during training and nearly died.

"We spent 16 days, not weeks, but the guy [Bubaka] didn't pass his training at all. He was still sent with us to go to war. This was very bad."

Mr Ridwan was reportedly arrested on the frontline, in a Russian base where he was deployed. The report stated that the Nigerian had surrendered to the Ukrainian troops during a raid in January. The report did not specify where he was arrested.

Around the time of his arrest, Mr Ridwan was reported to have died in combat.

On some Nigerian media platforms, he was listed alongside Adam Anas, Akinlawon Tunde Quyuum, and Abugu Stanley Onyeka as Nigerians who died in combat after being recruited on the false pretence of a "security job."

It remains unclear what year and period Mr Ridwan arrived in Russia as the Ukrainian platform did not specify this, nor did it specify the date he was eventually deployed.

However, it reported that Mr Ridwan is pleading for an opportunity to return to Nigeria.

The demand for intervention

The platform said Mr Ridwan is seeking the intervention of the Nigerian government. He was quoted as saying that he was "fooled" and would not have intentionally joined the Russian army.

"I travelled to Russia on a tourist visa to find a job. "The government of Russia grossly fooled me, turned me into a soldier, and sent me to war in Ukraine.

"I appeal to my government, to my president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Forgive your son. I left home to feed my family. It did not work out the way I wanted. I went to have a job as a mechanic or engineer," he said.

Mr Ridwan's story adds to the cases of Nigerians found to be actively fighting for Russia after being deceived into recruitment.

Last week, the Ukrainian Military intelligence said it identified two Nigerians who died on the frontlines while allegedly fighting for Russia in the ongoing war that is now entering its fourth year.

The Nigerians were identified as Hamzat Kolawole and Mbah Udoka.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Ukrainian intelligence disclosed that they were both killed in late November by a Ukrainian drone strike "during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region."

Multiple investigations have highlighted cases of individuals allegedly lured by promises of employment, higher wages, or educational opportunities, only to find themselves later deployed to combat zones.

PREMIUM TIMES and its partners have also reported cases of African girls being lured into Russia and then subjected to exploitation.

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, recently expressed grave concern over the rising cases of Nigerian citizens being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts.

"In several instances, victims are reportedly compelled to sign contracts in foreign languages without adequate legal guidance, and their travel documents are allegedly confiscated upon arrival.

"Reports also indicate the involvement of intermediaries or agents who facilitate travel arrangements under tourist or other non-military visa categories," he said.