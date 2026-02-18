Liberia: DCP Cecelia Clarke Quits As Liberia National Police Spokesperson, Cites Discrimination and Structural Barriers

Monrovia — Deputy Commissioner of Police Cecelia G. Clarke has resigned as spokesperson of the Liberia National Police (LNP), citing what she described as persistent workplace discrimination, structural barriers, and limited institutional support.

Clarke announced her resignation in a live video statement on Wednesday, saying her decision takes effect immediately.

In a formal press statement issued from the LNP headquarters at Capitol Hill, Clarke said she had "formally resigned from the position of Police Spokesperson of the Liberia National Police, effective February 18, 2026."

She described her tenure as both an honor and a challenge.

"Having served in this role with dedication and commitment to professionalism, I consider it a privilege to have contributed to strengthening public communication and institutional transparency during my time," Clarke stated.

Clarke, one of the few women to serve in the high-profile role, said she embraced the responsibility with integrity and vision, working to build public trust and improve communication between the police and the public.

However, she revealed that her resignation followed "careful reflection on a range of professional and administrative challenges experienced over nearly two years."

According to Clarke, those challenges included persistent workplace discrimination, operational constraints, limited institutional support, structural barriers affecting the performance of her office, difficulties in team collaboration.

She said that despite efforts to address the concerns internally and maintain professionalism, "recent developments have made it clear that resigning from my position is in the best interest of both myself and the institution."

Although Clarke did not directly reference the reported transfer that sparked public discussion, sources within the security sector say her resignation follows what she considered an unjustified reassignment.

In her closing remarks, Clarke thanked her colleagues and partners who supported the work of the LNP and expressed hope that the institution would strengthen its systems to promote fairness, inclusion, and professionalism.

"I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and wish the Liberia National Police continued success in fulfilling its mandate of serving and protecting the public," she said.

The LNP is yet to issue an official response to Clarke's resignation.