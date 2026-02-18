Nigeria: Saka Becomes Arsenal's Highest-Paid Player

Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, has signed a new five-year contract making him the best-paid player at the Premier League club.

According to Sky Sports, Saka's deal was due for expiration in June 2027, but with the new contract, the footballer will stay at the club until 2031.

The England international has played more minutes than any other Arsenal player since Mikel Arteta's appointment in 2019.

Although he is on a 15-game goalless run, he is one of the most important players in the club.

He last scored for the Gunners on December 3 in a 2-0 home win over Brentford.

The London born Nigerian joined Arsenal Football Club Academy at the age of eight and broke through to the first team.

He made his senior team debut on November 18, 2018 in a UEFA Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.