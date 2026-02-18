Nigeria: Saka Becomes Arsenal's Highest-Paid Player

18 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, has signed a new five-year contract making him the best-paid player at the Premier League club.

According to Sky Sports, Saka's deal was due for expiration in June 2027, but with the new contract, the footballer will stay at the club until 2031.

The England international has played more minutes than any other Arsenal player since Mikel Arteta's appointment in 2019.

Although he is on a 15-game goalless run, he is one of the most important players in the club.

He last scored for the Gunners on December 3 in a 2-0 home win over Brentford.

The London born Nigerian joined Arsenal Football Club Academy at the age of eight and broke through to the first team.

He made his senior team debut on November 18, 2018 in a UEFA Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.