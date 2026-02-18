Nigeria: Tight Security As APC Holds Ward Congresses in Benue

Heavy security was deployed across Benue State as the All Progressives Congress (APC) on began its ward congresses in the 23 local government areas of the state, o Wednesday.

State Chairman of APC, Chief Benjamin Omale, said the security arrangement, facilitated by Governor Hyacinth Alia, was aimed at ensuring a hitch free and peaceful exercise as party members elect new ward executives and delegates.

Our correspondent observed that ahead of the congresses, the Benue APC as early as 7am distributed sensitive election materials at the party secretariat in Makurdi under the supervision of the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee, Auwalu Ishaye.

Addressing party officials, Ishaye expressed confidence in the peaceful disposition of Benue people and wished stakeholders a successful exercise while he urged them to conduct themselves properly to guarantee a smooth process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Earlier, Omale also charged electoral officers to remain orderly and disciplined, stressing strict compliance with regulations issued by the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

Omale disclosed that the state government had ensured adequate security deployment across all the 23 local government areas to prevent any disruption during the congresses.

Also, the State Organising Secretary, James Ornguga, explained that the ward congresses would elect 27 executive committee members in each ward, alongside 10 delegates , five for the state congress and the remaining five for the local government congress.

He disclosed that the state chapter had received the party's national electoral committees from the national headquarters to oversee the exercise, adding that the committees comprise a screening committee, screening appeal committee, ward and local government congress committee, and an appeal committee to address any disputes arising from the process.

Ornguga said the screening committees had certified Benue ready for the exercise, leading to the rollout of materials for the congresses.

"They are going to elect the ward executives today and also five delegates for the state congress and another five for the local government congress," he said.

He expressed optimism that the exercise would be peaceful, noting that most positions had single aspirants, reducing the likelihood of stiff contests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ornguga stressed that with security reinforced and party faithfuls projecting calm, he expects a smooth transition as new ward structures emerge from the congresses.