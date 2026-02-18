Liberia: Lisa Concludes High-Level Engagement With Academia and Regulators

The Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA) has concluded a high-level engagement session with representatives from academia and various regulatory bodies, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the authority and its institutional partners.

The event, held on February 16, 2026, in the conference room of LiSA's newly refurbished building in Monrovia, marked day three of a six-day series of pre-launch activities leading to the official presidential dedication of the authority's headquarters scheduled for Thursday, February 18, 2026.

The engagement was held under the theme: "Promoting Compliance, Protecting Consumers, and Strengthening Fair Trade."

LiSA Director General Stephen Mambu highlighted the importance of these sessions in disseminating information about the authority's services across all sectors. "On Thursday, Joseph Nyuma Boakai will formally dedicate our refurbished headquarters. Because space may be limited during the official ceremony, we decided to convene this session today to explain our services and tour the facility with you," Mambu said. "Once the building is dedicated, we will have officially transitioned into our full operational capacity."

During the session, LiSA experts delivered concise technical briefings on core services, including laboratory testing and analysis, product certification and the National Quality Mark, inspection services, and metrology and calibration.

Deputy Director for Technical Services Koakun Emmanuel Myers provided an overview of technical operations, emphasizing LiSA's mandate as a national technical service provider. He highlighted the authority's role in supporting public health, food safety, environmental protection, and trade regulatory enforcement.

Beyond technical presentations, the event featured interactive discussions on regulatory coordination, data-sharing mechanisms, and referral pathways. LiSA noted that strengthening these linkages is essential to avoiding duplication of efforts, improving response times, and enhancing the national quality assurance system.

Officials emphasized that the engagement reinforces LiSA's commitment to being more than a regulator, positioning the authority as a service-oriented technical partner supporting academia, regulators, and the broader public health system in Liberia.