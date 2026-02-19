Senegal: Genesis Holding Acquires 10% Stake in First Bank Senegal

Genesis Holding Company has acquired a 10 percent stake in FBNBank Senegal, becoming the first investor from the WAEMU region to join the bank's shareholder base.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Abidjan-based holding company said the move aligns with its strategy to expand across Africa's financial sector and reflects confidence in Senegal's economic fundamentals.

FBNBank Senegal, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Group, operates in the Senegalese market and provides financial services to businesses, institutions, and individuals. The bank described the transaction as a sign of confidence in its growth path.

"Senegal's economy is strong, and supporting the financial sector is essential for sustained growth. Our investment in FBNBank Senegal, one of the most innovative and fast-growing banks in the country, aligns fully with this vision," said Charles Kié, Chairman & CEO of Genesis Holding Company.

FBNBank Senegal says the investment is a sign of confidence and a boost to its growth trajectory.

"We are pleased to welcome Genesis Holding Company to our shareholder base. Their credibility and experience in the financial industry are well established," said Omar Dioum, Managing Director of FBNBank Senegal.

The partnership is positioned as support for the financial sector within WAEMU economies. Both institutions said the deal reinforces efforts to build a resilient banking system in the region

Key Takeaways

Cross-border investment within WAEMU remains limited compared with flows from global banking groups. A regional investor taking a direct equity stake in a Senegalese bank signals growing intra-African capital integration. Senegal has posted steady growth in recent years and is entering a new phase of oil and gas production. A stronger domestic banking system will be central to financing infrastructure, SMEs and trade. By entering the shareholder base, Genesis gains exposure to Senegal's financial sector while diversifying its portfolio beyond Côte d'Ivoire. For FBNBank Senegal, the addition of a WAEMU investor broadens its capital base and may strengthen regional partnerships. The transaction reflects a broader trend of Pan-African financial groups seeking scale through targeted equity stakes rather than full acquisitions.