Cote d'Ivoire: Orange Côte d'Ivoire to Distribute $217m in Dividends to Shareholders

Orange Côte d'Ivoire reported consolidated revenue of 1,197.1 billion FCFA (about $2.16 billion) in 2025, up 10.4 percent from 2024. EBITDAaL rose 8.7 percent to 424.1 billion FCFA (about $765.4 million), while net income reached 167.8 billion FCFA (about $302.9 million), up 6.1 percent year on year.

The company (BRVM: ORAC) saw operating profit increase 9.1 percent to 287.2 billion FCFA (about $518.4 million). Growth was driven by mobile, fiber and Orange Money across Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia.

Capital expenditure totaled 184.2 billion FCFA (about $332.4 million) in 2025, compared with 159.5 billion FCFA (about $287.9 million) in 2024. Cash generated from operations rose to 335.5 billion FCFA (about $605.5 million).

The board proposed a gross dividend of 800 FCFA per share, representing a total payout of 120.5 billion FCFA (about $217.5 million). Net dividends would amount to 720 FCFA for corporate shareholders and 704 FCFA for individuals after withholding tax.

Key Takeaways

Orange Côte d'Ivoire remains one of the largest listed companies on the BRVM and a core income stock for regional investors. Double-digit revenue growth and steady EBITDA expansion highlight resilience despite regulatory and tax pressures. The 800 FCFA gross dividend confirms its status as a high-yield telecom name in WAEMU markets. Strong operating cash flow of over 335 billion FCFA supports dividends while funding continued investment in mobile networks, fiber and digital services. Capital spending increased in 2025, signaling ongoing infrastructure expansion, including fiber and 5G deployment. Risks remain linked to regulation, competition in mobile money and macroeconomic pressures in Burkina Faso and Liberia. However, recurring telecom revenue and regional diversification support earnings visibility and shareholder returns.