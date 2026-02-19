Nigeria: COAS Urges Military Veterans to Join Politics, Policy Advocacy

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has urged retired personnel of the Armed Forces to actively participate in politics, governance and policy advocacy.

The COAS stated that their leadership acumen, discipline, crisis-management skills and exposure to national security dynamics uniquely qualified them to contribute meaningfully to legislative and executive processes.

He stated this on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, while receiving the Ccairperson of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Ms Grace Morenike Henry, during a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army Chief called for constructive engagements with the National Assembly, particularly the Senate and the House of Representatives, to champion legislative initiatives that strengthen veterans' welfare and reinforce national security architecture.

He stated that the sustainable welfare of veterans must be anchored on deliberate policy frameworks, predictable funding structures and coordinated institutional mechanisms capable of delivering long-term impact.

The COAS noted that the strength of any professional military institution lies not only in its operational effectiveness but also in the dignity with which it treats its veterans.

He emphasised that the sacrifices of officers and soldiers, many of whom served in complex operational theatres across the country, must be matched with resilient post-service support systems that reflect national gratitude and strategic foresight.

Lt.-Gen. Shaibu observed that leading military institutions globally have institutionalised comprehensive veterans' welfare systems backed by law, policy clarity and budgetary guarantees.

He stressed that Nigeria must consolidate and expand its existing frameworks to ensure that retired personnel transition from active service into purposeful civilian engagement without socio-economic vulnerability.

He noted that numerous retirees, especially those with administrative, logistics and clerical expertise, possessed competencies that can be redeployed as human resource consultants, management professionals, and institutional advisers across public and private sectors.

He encouraged veterans to document and publish their professional experiences, noting that such intellectual contributions would preserve institutional memory, enrich strategic discourse, generate sustainable income and inspire emerging generations of service personnel.

Earlier, the chairperson of the Nigerian Legion, Ms Grace Morenike Henry, outlined key structural challenges confronting retirees and personnel approaching discharge. She identified low public awareness of the Legion's statutory mandate and limited societal appreciation of its responsibilities as significant constraints.

She further observed that national attention to veterans' welfare often intensifies mainly during the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, rather than being sustained throughout the fiscal and policy cycle.

The chairperson also pointed to the absence of a dedicated budget line for veterans' affairs within the national appropriation framework, resulting in reliance on ad-hoc interventions and inconsistent funding streams.

She, therefore, advocated the establishment of a fully-funded ministry dedicated exclusively to veterans' affairs, which would provide a clear governmental anchor, institutional coherence and structured policy direction for veteran-focused initiatives nationwide.

The engagement reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to advancing a holistic, policy-driven approach to the welfare of veterans, one that integrates legislative support, fiscal responsibility, institutional coordination and national recognition of service.