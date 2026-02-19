West Africa: Tinubu, German Chancellor Discuss Sahel Security, Power Transmission

19 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have resolved to improve bilateral relations between their two countries and to strengthen collaboration in the security, power, and railway sectors.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon, the two leaders also expressed their willingness to cooperate in creative arts and skill development.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu and the German Chancellor spoke on the Presidential Power Initiative, during which the Nigerian leader indicated that the country would require assistance with power transmission.

The German Chancellor pledged that Siemens would be ready to assist in that regard, while Deutsche Bank would be willing to finance the project.

The two leaders also expressed worry over the situation in the Sahel region. President Tinubu called for the supply of used helicopters to help in intelligence reconnaissance in the region.

"The Sahel corridor is bad and needs our support. Intelligence support reconnaissance is needed," the Nigerian President said.

Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Germany have been in place for up to 65 years.

German Chancellor Merz said his country was eagerly awaiting the arrival of Nigeria's new ambassador to Germany.

He also spoke about the importance of the arts and called for the establishment of the Great Museum of African Arts.

The telephone conversation began at 2.01 pm and ended around 2.10 p.m. on Wednesday.

