Nigeria: Ramadan - Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara Reduce Working Hours

As the Ramadan fast began yesterday, the Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Jigawa state governments have reduced working hours for the states' civil servants and students of both private and public schools.

In Kebbi State, our correspondent reports that following the declaration of the sighting of the new month of Ramadan by the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Governor Nasir Idris has approved a reduction in official working hours for workers in the state.

The approval was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Establishment, Pension and Training, Hafsat Ibrahim Tune, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the new working hours are: Monday to Thursday - from 8am to 2pm, and Friday - from 8am to 12pm (noon).

She, however, noted that normal official working hours would resume at the end of Ramadan.

In Sokoto State, shortly after the announcement of the new month of Ramadan, the government immediately announced a reduction in working hours for students of both private and public schools.

The state commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education reduced the students' time on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He said the government had reduced the hours considering the burden of teaching, especially during the Ramadan period.

Zamfara govt pays salaries in advance

In the same vein, the Zamfara State government has paid the February salaries and pensions to all civil servants and retirees across the state ahead of the Ramadan fast.

The Director General, Media and Communications to Governor Dauda Lawal Dare, Nuhu Anka, who revealed this to our correspondent, said the initiative was to demonstrate the state government's compassion, responsibility, and people-centred leadership.

According to him, the decision to approve payments in advance also reflects Governor Lawal's deep understanding of the economic realities faced by families, especially during the sacred period of Ramadan.

He noted that a directive had already been issued to the state's Accountant General to release the salaries of both workers and retirees in the state.

Also in Jigawa State, the government has announced a reduction in official working hours for civil servants during the ongoing 2026 Ramadan fast.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Muhammad Dagaceri, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Dutse on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Head of the Civil Service, Jigawa State, Ismaila Dutse.

According to the statement, the state governor, Umar Namadi, had approved a reduction in official working hours to allow civil servants more time to observe Ramadan.

"Civil servants will now work from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, instead of the usual 5pm closing time."

Kano: Censorship Board orders DJs, Gala Houses to Shut Down

The Kano State Censorship Board has ordered the shutting down of entertainment houses known as "gala houses" and all disc jockey (DJ) activities across the state as Muslims commence the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the Board's Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, on behalf of the chairman, Abba El-Mustapha, the Board asked gala houses and disc jockey (DJ) operators to comply with the order, which takes effect from 10pm on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

According to the Board, the measure is aimed at creating a peaceful atmosphere for worship during Ramadan.

It explained that the reopening date, particularly for Eid celebrations, would be announced at the appropriate time.

The Board urged stakeholders to comply with the directive in line with the law establishing the agency, stressing that the suspension is part of its mandate to regulate entertainment activities in the state.

It prayed for Allah to grant residents good health and peace in observing their acts of worship, and to bless the community with mercy and prosperity throughout the holy month.

Ramadan/Lent: Gov Sani Grants Freedom To 90 Minor Offenders In Kaduna, Calls For Unity

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has approved the payment of fines and settlement of compensation for over 90 convicts sentenced for minor offences across the state as part of activities marking the sacred season of Ramadan -- alongside the Christian observance of the holy period of Lent.

The governor also extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Kaduna State, across Nigeria and around the world on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, urging citizens to embrace reflection, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, on Wednesday, the Governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant Muslims the strength, serenity and abundant blessings as they observe the fast, describing Ramadan as a sacred pillar of faith that refines the soul and elevates the spirit.

According to the statement, the intervention was intended to provide relief to deserving inmates, promote reconciliation and offer renewed purpose and second chances in line with the moral values symbolised by both holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

The governor urged beneficiaries to embrace peace, seek forgiveness where necessary and commit to lives of integrity, obedience to the rule of law and service to God and society.

The governor noted that beyond abstinence from food and drink, the holy month is a "school of character and a sanctuary for the heart," calling on believers to deepen devotion, practise charity and strengthen bonds of brotherhood.

He also encouraged residents to extend kindness to the vulnerable by sharing meals and resources, stressing that the season should reaffirm the dignity of every person and the shared humanity that binds society together.

The governor appealed to citizens of all faiths to continue praying for the peace and harmony being nurtured across the state, emphasising that Kaduna's diversity remains its strength and that the people share a common destiny.

Church Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Tsangaya Schools, IDPs

Meanwhile, the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, has distributed bags of rice, maize and other food items to Muslims, Tsangaya Islamic schools and some internally displaced persons (IDPs) ahead of the Ramadan fast.

The General Overseer of the church, Yohanna Buru, who led the distribution at the Kano Road Central Mosque in Kaduna, said the gesture was aimed at promoting peace and strengthening interfaith harmony in the state.

Buru said the church had, for the past 20 years, supported underprivileged Muslims and Tsangaya schools across five northern states with food items to enable them to observe the 30-day Ramadan fast with ease.

According to him, besides rice and maize, the church also provides prayer mats and plastic kettles annually.

He urged beneficiaries to use the period to pray for peace, stability and an end to insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

"As prices of goods continue to rise, we mobilised about 50 volunteer pastors and imams for a seven-day sensitisation campaign to encourage traders to reduce the cost of food items during Ramadan," he said.

He added that the church also facilitates the release of some Muslim inmates annually to enable them to observe the Ramadan fast with their families.

Buru acknowledged the support of a Muslim philanthropist, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, who donates to widows and orphans during Christmas and New Year celebrations, describing the gesture as a reflection of mutual respect among faiths.

He wished Muslims a peaceful Ramadan and called for prayers for unity in the country.

In his remarks, the leader of the Association of Persons with Disabilities in Kaduna State, Mallam Hassan Lawal, commended the church for its support and urged wealthy Muslims to assist the less privileged during the fasting period.

Similarly, the state leader of the Visually Impaired Association, Mallam Tukur Zubairu, noted that the church had consistently supported them with food grains over the years, praying to God to reward the organisers.

Speaking on behalf of Tsangaya schools, Imam Ibrahim Musa thanked the church for the intervention and called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

On his part, the Murshid of Jama'atu Nasril Islam, Imam Ilyasu, described the initiative as commendable and urged wealthy Muslims to fulfil their obligation of giving zakat to the poor, especially during Ramadan.