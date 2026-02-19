Ghana, Nigeria Discuss Joint Fight Against Cybercrime

18 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has held talks with the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Ibok Ete Ekwe Iban, on efforts to curb cybercrime.

The meeting took place in Accra on February 16, 2026, and focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

According to the minister, the discussions reviewed the outcomes of Ghana's recent crackdown on cybercrime and explored practical ways both nations can work together to protect the digital space.

He stressed the need for closer collaboration to address cross-border cyber-related offences and improve digital security.

Ambassador Ibok Ete Ekwe Iban expressed concern over the arrests of some Nigerians in Ghana and pledged Nigeria's commitment to tackling the root causes of cybercrime.

He emphasised the importance of protecting law-abiding Nigerians, strengthening border security, and maintaining the strong ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians living abroad to uphold the laws of their host countries and be good representatives of their nation.

By: Jacob Aggrey

