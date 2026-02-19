Ghana: President Mahama Visits Two Survivors of Burkina Faso Terror Attack

President John Dramani Mahama this afternoon visited two survivors of Saturday's Burkina Faso terrorist attack currently on admission at the 37 military hospital in Accra.

The survivors, were among Ghanaian tomato traders on board a truck, which was ambushed by armed bandits in northern Burkina Faso.

President Mahama, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, commiserated with the victims and assured them their bills will be absorbed by government.

The president, who was in Takoradi earlier in the morning to open the Minerals Commission's Local Content Summit, went straight to the hospital from the airport to visit the injured traders.

Seven other Ghanaian traders were killed in the attack and have since been buried.

The survivors were successfully transported home by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).