Nigeria: Forgive Me If I Have Sinned Against You, Tinubu Begs Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness if he has sinned against them.

The President made the appeal during the opening of this year's Tafsir at the State House mosque in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Tinubu also spoke on the coincidence of Ramadan and Lent, saying this serves as a reminder of shared values.

"Ramadan coincides with Lent, reminding us of our common commitment to sacrifice, discipline, prayer, and self-denial.

"We start this Ramadan with all the teaching that it brings to us all. But the main principle is to do good to people, to share love and faith, and to forgive sins. I say, if I have sinned, forgive me as Nigerians."

Tinubu said fasting should go beyond physical abstinence, noting that it must embody kindness, forgiveness, good deeds, and love for humanity.

He urged Nigerians across all religions in the country to pray for peace and support efforts against terrorism, banditry, and insecurity.

Earlier in his message to Christians and Muslims on the season of Lent and Ramadan, the President urged adherents to be honourable in their duty to God and fellow humans.

The President who personally signed the message, said the two seasons coming at the same day reminds us that as a people of faith, "we share a lot in common and are one people under God."

He said, "As a nation and as a people, I urge us, as we embark on these important observances, to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace, unity, and stability, and pray for the progress and security of our nation.

"Let us live by the good precepts of our faiths and be honourable in our duty to God and fellow humans, and prayed that the lessons, blessings, and joys of these sacred seasons abide with us always."

While greeting Christians and Muslims faithful on the solemn occasions of Lent and Ramadan, the President said, "This year, Lent and Ramadan begin on the same day. This is not a common occurrence, and it reminds us that as a people of faith, we share a lot in common and are one people under God.

"For Christians, the Lenten season is a time for fasting, abstinence, and penitence, following Jesus Christ's example in the wilderness before His crucifixion, which brought salvation to mankind.

"For Muslims, Ramadan is a hallowed season that reflects total submission to God Almighty and His command of sacrifice, devotion, service, and communal love and giving. It marks one of the five pillars of Islam. Beyond the obligatory fasting, Ramadan calls for deep spiritual reflection in obedience to Islam's injunctions."