Nigeria: Persecuted Nigerian Christian, Others Receive Warm Welcome in White House

The White House, penultimate Thursday, February 5, hosted a delegation of persecuted Christians from several countries, shortly after US President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

The meeting, organised by the administration's Faith Office, brought together believers from Nigeria, China, Cuba, Turkey, Sudan and Vietnam, who allegedly faced religious persecution in their home countries.

The White House Faith Office, led by senior adviser Paula White-Cain and faith director Jenny Korn, received at least six Christian leaders and advocates during the visit.

Addressing lawmakers, business leaders and foreign dignitaries earlier at the prayer gathering, Trump said: "No administration in modern history has done more to confront the plight of persecuted Christians around the world than we have."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Referring to security operations linked to extremist violence, he added: "It's a mission. It's actually a mission. On Christmas Day and in close coordination with the government of Nigeria - we worked with them, but they got to get tougher -- I ordered powerful airstrikes to decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands. It's not even believable. We hit them so hard."

The militants he referenced were linked to Islamic State factions operating in parts of West Africa.

Among the delegation was Gideon Para-Mallam, founder of the Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, who works with survivors of violent attacks.

He said the operation contributed to improve safety for believers during the festive season, describing it as: "one of the most peaceful Christmas seasons for Nigerian Christians in recent history."

Other attendees included: Andrew Brunson -- previously detained in Turkey before his 2018 release following diplomatic pressure.

Mariam Ibraheem -- sentenced by a Sharia court in 2013 for alleged apostasy

Mario Felix Lleonart Barroso -- reportedly detained multiple times before fleeing Cuba

Y Phic Jack Hdok -- a Montagnard activist who fled Vietnam.

Grace Drexel, whose father was detained during a crackdown on unregistered churches in China.

The event also preceded the first anniversary of the administration's Faith Office, created in February 2025 to coordinate engagement with religious and community organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement marking the anniversary, the office said there were "150 reasons why President Trump is the most pro-faith, pro-life and pro-religious liberty president in American history," citing policies on religious liberty, school choice, free speech and family values.