Nigeria: 2.1m Children Vaccinated in Enugu's Measles-Rubella Campaign - WHO

18 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Habeebah Basah

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised the successful conclusion of Stream 2 of Enugu State's Measles-Rubella Integrated Campaign, which reached over 2.1 million children with vaccines protecting against measles, rubella, and cervical cancer.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said, "Every child deserves protection from measles and rubella. Yet, too many are still being missed--particularly in underserved communities. Enugu State has now successfully concluded Stream 2 of the Measles-Rubella Integrated Campaign, reaching more than 2.1 million children with lifesaving vaccines."

The Enugu State Government credited the campaign's success to collaboration with Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and other partners.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, WHO trained and deployed more than 60 independent monitors across all 17 local government areas of the State. "These monitors play a critical role: identifying missed children, strengthening real-time data quality, flagging risks early, and supporting equitable access to vaccines. Their work helps ensure no child is left behind," it said.

An NYSC Corps member, who served as a monitor, shared her experience: "I now understand how vital vaccines are. Today, I helped ensure no child in my community was missed."

WHO also highlighted the role of Gavi, the global Vacine Alliance, in strengthening monitoring systems and expanding access to essential vaccines. The agency stressed that campaigns like this are crucial to preventing measles and rubella outbreaks, particularly in underserved areas.

