Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 Into Law

18 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026.

The brief signing ceremony took place at the first floor office of the President at the

State House, Abuja, at about 5:00pm with principal officers of the National Assembly in attendance.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday passed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill. The latest amendment comes amid intense public debate over the electronic transmission of election results in real time.

The harmonised report of the bill , including the contentious Section 60(3) , was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this to newsmen after the ceremony, saying "the President a while ago appended his signature to the Electoral Amendment bill passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday".

Details later...

